QCDC Launches 'My Career My Future' Winter Edition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour (MoL), and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), launched yesterday the Winter Edition of its job-shadowing program 'My Career – My Future,' at Multaqa (Education City Student Center).

Running from December 28, 2025, to January 1, 2026, the Winter Edition gives students a structured opportunity to experience real work environments through direct job shadowing. This edition places a special emphasis on the financial services sector, alongside selected placements in healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, information technology and digital services, and construction; a more specialised approach intended to provide deeper exposure to priority sectors.

“The value of job shadowing is that it turns career ideas into lived experience,” said Executive Director of QCDC Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji.“When young people step into real workplaces, meet professionals, and see what skills are truly needed, they become more confident and more intentional about their academic choices. This Winter Edition is a focused, practical model, especially with its emphasis on financial services, made possible through close collaboration with our national partners and the host organisations opening their doors to our youth.”

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE, Maha Zayed Alruwaili stated:“This experience is not simply a traditional training opportunity; it is a vital bridge between education and work, between knowledge and skill, and between theory and practice. It offers a space for self-discovery, building career awareness, and laying the first foundation for a mature career journey-grounded in confidence and a deep understanding of one's strengths and future choices.”

She added:“We can only link this achievement to Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its first pillar-human development-which aims to build a generation equipped with knowledge, skills, and values, capable of contributing actively to national development and progress, and of innovating and excelling across diverse fields.”

Acting Director of Qualifying and Skills Development Department at MoL, Mohammed Salem Al-Khulaifi said:“The launch of the Winter Edition of the 'My Career – My Future' job-shadowing program helps introduce students to real workplace environments and the foundations of professional conduct. It also gives them direct opportunities to explore the nature of career roles and engage with specialists; strengthening their readiness for the future and supporting MoL's efforts to advance the goals of the national localisation plan 'We Work for Qatar,' in line with the Third National Development Strategy.”

The program follows a five-day format, beginning with an opening briefing at Multaqa to introduce participants to programme goals and workplace expectations; transitioning to on-site job shadowing at host organisations to observe daily operations, engage with professionals, and gain first-hand insight into roles, skills, and workplace culture.

Participants who complete the programme will receive a certificate of participation detailing their completed work hours.

The Winter Edition supports national human-capital priorities and forms part of broader national efforts to prepare youth for higher education and the labour market, strengthen early career readiness, and support a future workforce capable of contributing to a diversified, knowledge-driven economy.