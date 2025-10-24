Ace Therapeutics Releases Bbbportertm Technology Platform To Overcome The Challenges Of Brain Drug Delivery

MENAFN - GetNews)Ace Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering novel central nervous system (CNS) delivery solutions, today announced the release of its BBBporter technology platform. This innovative platform is specifically designed to overcome the primary challenge in treating brain diseases: the blood-brain barrier (BBB). By leveraging a suite of biomimetic and AI-powered technologies, BBBporter enables the efficient transport of therapeutic candidates into the brain, opening new avenues for preclinical drug development in areas such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, stroke, and epilepsy.

The BBB is a highly selective barrier that protects the brain from harmful substances but also blocks over 98% of small-molecule drugs and virtually all large-molecule therapeutics from entering the CNS. Additionally, many emerging delivery systems, such as viral vectors, nanoparticles, and lipid-based carriers, may induce toxicity, immune responses, or compatibility issues, which limit their application. A promising approach for overcoming these problems to deliver drugs is the receptor-mediated transport (RMT) system, which employs vesicular trafficking to carry ligands across the endothelial cells of the BBB.

Ace Therapeutics' BBBporter platform-RMT-based brain drug delivery system-is committed to facilitating the transport of biologics across the BBB into the brain via the RMT. Once the targeting vector and its drug load bind to receptors on the blood side of brain endothelial cells, the vector-load complex is rapidly endocytosed and subsequently undergoes intracellular/intercellular transport. This ultimately results in the entry of the load into the cells and its passage across the blood-brain barrier into the brain via transport and transcellular processes, respectively.

A multi-modal modular preclinical contract research service based on the BBBporter platform

. BBB RMT Target Identification and Screening Services: Integrating molecular profiling or "omics" analyses with phenotypic screening approaches, Ace Therapeutics helps brain researchers identify RMT receptors and screen RMT-targeting ligands.

. RMT-Targeting Vector Optimization and Validation Services: With extensive in silico/computational analyses and mechanism-based peptide optimization, Ace Therapeutics can generate RMT-targeting antibody or peptide variants with a broad range of biological properties.

. In Vitro and In Vivo Evaluation of RMT-Targeting Biologics: In vitro BBB models and in vitro assays to assess the BBB transcytosis potential, intracellular trafficking efficiency within the endosomal compartment, and functional efficacy of RMT-targeting biologics; thorough in vivo evaluation services to assess the pharmacokinetics, brain biodistribution, and therapeutic efficacy of the RMT-targeting biologics.

The BBBporter platform is offered as a collaborative tool for pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners engaged in preclinical CNS drug discovery. It is adaptable for a wide range of therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, antibodies, and nucleic acids. With this proprietary platform, Ace Therapeutics is developing and partnering on next-generation BBB transporter services to address the formidable challenge of the blood-brain barrier.

About Ace Therapeutics

Ace Therapeutics is a preclinical contract research provider dedicated to offering comprehensive one-stop services. Its expertise spans various preclinical services, including efficacy testing, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and biomarker development, to support clients in their research and development efforts. Its mission is to empower researchers with translational tools that bridge the lab-to-clinic divide.

Follow Us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn