Token Arrival Delayed, US App Still Takes Priority

Polymarket, a prominent player in the prediction market sector, has announced plans to introduce its own native token. However, the company's immediate focus is on launching its US-based app, a move driven by regulatory challenges and high consumer demand. The platform's recent funding success and strategic partnerships signal its expanding influence within the growing digital assets ecosystem and blockchain-based financial services.



Polymarket confirms plans to launch a proprietary token but prioritizes the US app launch due to regulatory concerns.

The platform recently secured a $2 billion investment from Intercontinental Exchange, valuing it at $10 billion.

Partnerships with sports organizations like the NHL and DraftKings are propelling its expansion into mainstream markets.

Prediction markets are experiencing surging trading volumes and mainstream interest amid regulatory headwinds. Industry leaders see prediction markets as a more accurate indicator of real-world outcomes than traditional polling.

Polymarket is setting its sights on long-term growth with an upcoming token launch, as confirmed by Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Modabber. Nevertheless, the company emphasizes that the token will come secondary to the immediate goal of deploying its US-facing prediction market application.“Why rush a token if you need to prioritize the US app? We've been eager to launch this for five years,” Modabber stated, highlighting past regulatory hurdles that have delayed wider adoption.

Founded as a decentralized prediction platform, Polymarket has gained significant attention in 2024, partly driven by the mainstream fascination with prediction markets during the US election cycle. The platform, along with competitors like Kalshi, has seen a boom in user engagement and trading volume, with some reports indicating over 565% growth in Q3 2024-despite ongoing regulation concerns across different jurisdictions.

Polymarket CMO Matthew Modabber highlights upcoming token developments and platform growth. Source: Against The Odds

Polymarket's Valuation Climbs Amid Strategic Partnerships

The prediction platform is actively in discussions to secure further funding, aiming to push its valuation to approximately $15 billion. This expansion is supported by recent partnerships with major sports organizations, including the National Hockey League (NHL), and collaborations with sports betting firms like DraftKings. The latter will enable Polymarket to provide essential financial infrastructure such as trade verification and liquidity management through a comprehensive clearinghouse service.

Such infrastructure is crucial for the stability of prediction markets, especially when handling billions in trading volume. Traditional betting companies, including DraftKings, lack onchain collateral mechanisms, which Polymarket aims to address through its blockchain-based solutions. This technological edge could establish prediction markets as integral components of mainstream sports and financial betting sectors.

Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan (left) with ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher (right) after the $2 billion investment deal. Source: Shayne Coplan

Meanwhile, competitor Kalshi is also aiming for expansion, with plans to raise around $300 million to enter new jurisdictions, potentially reaching up to 140 countries. The global appeal of prediction markets is underscored by their role in shaping public discourse on political and financial events, especially during the 2024 US elections, where trading volumes soared significantly.

Crypto industry executives and market analysts increasingly regard prediction markets as essential tools for gauging real-world outcomes more accurately than conventional polling. These platforms democratize access to predictive insights, blending the worlds of traditional finance and emerging blockchain technologies, and are expected to become enduring fixtures in the future of digital finance and crypto regulation.

