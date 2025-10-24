Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Anniversary Of Gubadli's Liberation

President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Anniversary Of Gubadli's Liberation


2025-10-24 07:05:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has posted a video on his social media accounts marking the anniversary of the liberation of Gubadli.

Azernews presents the post:“Our Victory History: October 25, 2020 – Gubadli.”

MENAFN24102025000195011045ID1110245131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search