Women's World Cup 2025: Anjum Chopra Lauds Team India For Sealing Semis Spot With Win Over NZ

Following India's semifinal spot-sealing win over New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup, former Indian batter Anjum Chopra termed the win as a "statement" and one that has provided "assurance and self-belief".

Smriti Mandhana broke plenty of records, and a record-breaking opening stand with Pratika Rawal helped India reach a match-winning 340/3 in their 50 overs. Some fine bowling helped them restrict New Zealand to 271/8, with the target reduced to 325 runs in 44 overs under revised playing conditions due to rain. This win came after three successive losses to South Africa, Australia, and England, in which the Women in Blue enjoyed the upper hand for a significant part of these matches, lost some crunch moments, and could not finish well.

A Statement win for Team India

Speaking on 'Cricket Live', Anjum, while praising Team India, questioned if they could consistently restrict their opponents to manageable totals while chasing or defending 300-plus totals.

"A victory was essential, but this was also a statement win. Scoring over 320 runs and putting the batters in a position of control was significant. Against Australia and South Africa earlier, they stumbled, but after the loss to England, this match provided assurance and self-belief. It was a relief -- the two points secured qualification, but there is still reflection needed. Beyond the batting, the key question remains -- can we consistently restrict oppositions to manageable totals if we are to chase or defend 300-plus scores?," said Anjum.

Mithali Raj lauds Team India Players for Stepping Up in Crucial Clash

Former Indian captain Mithali also spoke about how, along with Smriti, the entire India is relieved because the semifinal spot is sealed, and she added that the win required a lot from Team India.

"Starting with the batting innings -- the openers set a solid foundation, backed by Jemimah Rodrigues, coming in at number three after missing the last game. She proved why she still adds immense value to this batting line-up. Once that momentum was established, it carried into the bowling innings as well. Overall, I think India really dug deep, knowing the significance of this big game, and everyone stepped up," he added.

How did India Seal Semifinal Spot?

Coming to the match, New Zealand elected to field first, but a massive 212-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (109 in 95 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes) and Pratika Rawal made them regret it.

Jemimah Rodrigues (76* in 55 balls, with 11 fours) had a 76-run second wicket stand with Pratika (122 in 134 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes), and Jemimah took India to 340/3 in 50 overs. Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates and Rosemary Mair took a wicket each.

NZ had to chase 325 runs in 44 overs as per the DLS method due to rain. NZ was reduced to 59/3, but a 56-run stand between Amelia Kerr (45 in 53 balls, with four boundaries) and Brooke Halliday stabilised the innings. Spinners kept striking for India at regular intervals. Though half-centuries came from Halliday (81 in 84 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Isabella Gaze (65* in 51 balls, with 10 fours), NZ were far away from the target, restricted to 271/8.

Renuka Singh (2/25) and Kranti Gaud (2/48) were among the top bowlers for India. Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma and Pratika got a wicket each.

Smriti got the 'Player of the Match' for her explosive ton. With three wins in three matches and one match to go against Bangladesh, India are in the semis.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)