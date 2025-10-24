403
Letsia Launches“Letsia Forward Program” With A Global Summit In Dubai To Empower The Next Generation Of Tech And Business Leaders
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Letsia Holding has officially announced the launch of its flagship initiative, the “Letsia Forward Program,” beginning with a five-day international summit in Dubai from December 15 to 19, 2025. The event will bring together global experts, investors, educators, and entrepreneurs to mark the start of a comprehensive training journey aimed at developing future leaders in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
This launch marks the first phase of an extensive multi-month training program that combines both online (50%) and offline (50%) learning, designed to offer participants a blended educational experience that merges practical application with strategic knowledge. Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, stated that the program represents“a milestone in empowering young talents to drive digital transformation through hands-on learning and visionary leadership.” Program Objectives: Empower young innovators to transform ideas into scalable, investment-ready ventures. Develop participants' skills in AI, digital entrepreneurship, and innovation leadership. Create a global network connecting founders, mentors, and investors. Promote sustainable growth through innovation-driven education. Strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and digital transformation. Training Content: The program's curriculum includes specialized learning tracks such as:
-
Entrepreneurship & Strategic Business Planning
Artificial Intelligence Applications in Business
Digital Leadership & Innovation Management
Startup Funding & Venture Investment
Digital Transformation Strategies
Case Studies featuring success models from global tech and education companies
-
Phase 1: Opening Summit (Dubai, Dec 15–19, 2025) – interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions with investors.
Phase 2: Applied Training – delivered through Letsia's digital platform with weekly live sessions led by international mentors.
Phase 3: Demo Day – participants pitch their startup projects to a panel of investors and Letsia experts for potential funding and partnership.
-
Accredited Certificate from Letsia Youth and Letsia EDU
Practical business plan tailored to each participant's project
Access to Letsia's global investor network through OD Fund
Opportunities for funding and incubation within the Letsia ecosystem
