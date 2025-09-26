Telecom Industry Leaders And Government Discuss Reforms Ahead Of India Mobile Congress 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with leading telecom service providers (TSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), ahead of the upcoming India Mobile Congress 2025.

The discussions centred on progress made in resolving key sectoral challenges and on preparing for future growth.

The meeting was attended by senior executives from major telecom players, including Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani.

In a post on X, Scindia described the session as“productive,” noting that the dialogue covered preparations for the India Mobile Congress, development of the Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Madhya Pradesh, and efforts to promote indigenous solutions under the government's Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat missions. Skill development for the telecom workforce was also highlighted as a priority area.

According to the minister, most earlier concerns raised by TSPs-such as those linked to cybersecurity, spam mitigation, technical standards, and interoperability-have been addressed.

However, three issues remain under review: bridging the digital divide, spectrum allocation, and the commercial viability of fixed-line services. Stakeholders have been asked to provide feedback on draft regulations by October 6, 2025.

On the OEM side, matters related to indigenous manufacturing, testing and certification timelines, and ease of doing business have largely been resolved.

But four challenges continue to require attention: cost competitiveness with global players, strengthening the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, fostering design-led production, and tackling dependency on single-source component suppliers. Policy inputs on these matters are also expected by the same deadline.

Scindia directed both TSPs and OEMs to work closely with the Department of Telecommunications to ensure timely and actionable recommendations. He stressed that collaborative efforts will be crucial in shaping the next phase of India's telecom growth.

(KNN Bureau)