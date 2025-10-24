Multibank Group And Khabib Nurmagomedov Launch An Exclusive Worldwide Multi-Billion-Dollar Joint Venture To Build The World's First Regulated Tokenized Sports Ecosystem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Multibank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution, has entered into an exclusive worldwide multi-billion-dollar joint venture with global sports icon and undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) to create a first-of-its-kind regulated ecosystem connecting global finance, sports and technology.

The partnership will culminate in the creation of a multi-billion-dollar joint venture, MultiBank Khabib LLC, uniting two global powerhouses: MultiBank Group, a leader in regulated financial excellence, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, undefeated in the octagon and whose influence extends far beyond sport. The company will operate from MultiBank Group's headquarters in Dubai, building a worldwide network of high-end sports ventures and real-world digital assets. This structure fulfills the vision of MultiBank Group Founder and Chairman, Naser Taher, for an exclusive global joint venture, granting MultiBank exclusive rights to develop and promote projects under the Khabib Nurmagomedov brand name, including the development of 30 state of the art Khabib gyms, Gameplan and Eagle FC brands.

The entire venture is backed by MultiBank Group's regulated digital ecosystem and powered by its cornerstone $MBG Token being the driving force behind its expanding portfolio of real-world-asset (RWA) technologies and initiatives.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, stated:“From the UAE, we are shaping a new blueprint for the business of sport through the regulated tokenization of real-world sports assets (RWSA). Together with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and powered by our ecosystem token, $MBG, we are uniting finance and athletics into a single transparent, technology-driven ecosystem - one built on trust, innovation, and the strength of the MultiBank framework. This initiative proudly aligns with the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for digital asset innovation and world-class sports.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov added:“This partnership with MultiBank Group is built on shared values of strength, respect, and discipline. Together with Multibank, we are building real global opportunities that go beyond sport, empowering athletes, and fans through a regulated and innovative digital ecosystem. This is only the beginning.”



About MultiBank Group:

Established in California in 2005, MultiBank Group has become one of the world's largest financial derivatives institutions, serving over 2 million clients in 100 countries, with daily trading volumes exceeding US $35 billion. The Group operates under 18 regulatory licenses across 5 continents and maintains over 25 offices worldwide, renowned for its commitment to regulatory strength, transparency, and innovation.