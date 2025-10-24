Kim Kardashian Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis: Disease, Symptoms And Treatment

Washington (United States): American media personality Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. The information was revealed during a teaser for the 7th season of her reality show The Kardashians. What is the disease?

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain caused by a weak spot in the vessel wall. Over time, the pressure of blood flow can cause the weak area to expand, forming a sac-like swelling. It is similar to a blister on a blood vessel, and can develop anywhere in the brain. However, it often occurs at branching points of major arteries. Most aneurysms are small and don't cause symptoms.

The symptoms of a brain aneurysm vary depending on whether it has ruptured or not. In many cases, an unruptured aneurysm causes no noticeable signs and is often discovered incidentally during medical scans. However, if it grows large enough to press on brain tissues or nerves, it may cause persistent headaches, blurred or double vision, pain above or behind the eye, a drooping eyelid, or numbness on one side of the face. When a brain aneurysm ruptures, it becomes a medical emergency. The most common symptom is a sudden, extremely severe headache, often described as the“worst headache of one's life.” Other warning signs may include nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, light sensitivity, confusion, seizures, or loss of consciousness. Immediate medical attention is vital, as a ruptured aneurysm can result in brain damage, stroke, or even death.

Kim Kardashian, the 45-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur, shared that her doctors believe stress from her divorce with Kanye West may have contributed to the condition. Kardashian opened up about her diagnosis during the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, which streamed on October 22. She said the discovery came as a shock but credited her medical team for helping her understand and manage the situation. Her revelation has sparked widespread discussion on the impact of stress on health, particularly on cardiovascular and neurological well-being.

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her strained relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, calling their marriage“toxic and unstable.” She admitted that at times she felt like she had“a bit of Stockholm syndrome” during the relationship. Kim also revealed ongoing struggles with co-parenting, saying that their four children haven't heard from Kanye in months, though she emphasized that she has never kept them away from their father.

There is no simple“cure” for a brain aneurysm, but it can be effectively treated and managed depending on its size, location, and risk of rupture. For unruptured aneurysms, doctors may recommend regular monitoring with imaging scans, such as MRI or CT angiography, to track any changes. If an aneurysm poses a high risk of rupture, surgical interventions may be necessary. Clipping involves placing a tiny metal clip at the base of the aneurysm to stop blood flow into it, while endovascular coiling is a less invasive procedure in which thin coils are inserted via a catheter into the aneurysm, causing blood to clot and seal it off. In some cases, a flow diverter, or special stent, may be placed inside the artery to redirect blood flow and help the aneurysm heal naturally. For ruptured aneurysms, emergency surgery is critical to stop bleeding and prevent further brain damage. After treatment, rehabilitation may be required to recover from neurological effects such as speech or movement difficulties. Additionally, lifestyle changes like controlling blood pressure, quitting smoking, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy diet are important to prevent aneurysm growth or recurrence.