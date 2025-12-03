'They Safeguard Our Shores And Uphold Our Maritime Interests': PM Modi Lauds Indian Navy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to all Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day, praising the force for its growing self-reliance, steadfast resolve and the valour with which it guards the nation's maritime frontiers.

Navy Day is observed annually on December 4 to commemorate the Indian Navy's achievements and its contribution to national security. The date marks the Navy's success during the 1971 war, when, under Operation Trident, Indian forces sank four Pakistani vessels, including PNS Khaibar, delivering a decisive blow to the Pakistani Navy.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said,“Navy Day greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy. Our Navy is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. They safeguard our shores and uphold our maritime interests. In recent years, our Navy has focused on self-reliance and modernisation. This has enhanced our security apparatus.”

PM Modi noted that he would always cherish the memories of this year's Diwali, which he spent with naval personnel aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

“Wishing the Indian Navy the very best for their endeavours ahead,” he added.

In a video message, the Prime Minister underlined the Navy's critical role in securing the nation's maritime boundaries and economic lifelines.

“In the ocean, our Navy is determined to protect the maritime borders and commercial interests of the country. Whether it is offshore petrol vessels, submarines or aircraft carriers. Today, the strength of the Indian Navy is increasing exponentially,” he said.

He further emphasised India's longstanding tradition of using strength for global good, stating,“India's tradition has been about power and strength. Our knowledge, our strength and our strength is for the service of humanity and for the security of humanity. Today, when the economic system of the country is dependent on the interconnected world and progressive maritime borders, India's Navy is playing an important role in global stability.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy on Wednesday demonstrated its expanding maritime capabilities in an operational showcase off the Thiruvananthapuram coast in Kerala.

From the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to the frontline frigate Udaygiri, the event highlighted the force's multi-domain combat readiness.

President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, witnessed the display from Shangumugham Beach as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

A total of 19 major warships, including INS Vikrant, a submarine, four fast intervention vessels, and 32 aircraft comprising fighter jets, surveillance planes and helicopters, participated in the demonstration, underscoring the Navy's increasing operational reach and preparedness.