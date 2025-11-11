Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Mine Russian Logistics Route Near Pokrovsk

2025-11-11 03:09:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Video: 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

According to Ukrainian troops, when it comes to the area near Pokrovsk, it means the enemy is also facing logistical difficulties and is increasingly deploying ground-based robotic systems.

Read also: 'Latest gambit' in Donetsk region: CinC Syrskyi explains Russian actions near Pokrovsk

The defenders of Pokrovsk identified one of the Russian logistics routes and carried out remote mining operations along it.

In recent days, Russian forces have intensified attempts to enter Pokrovsk using light vehicles from the southern outskirts. More than 300 enemy troops are currently present in the city.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov

UkrinForm

