Ukrainian Forces Mine Russian Logistics Route Near Pokrovsk
Video: 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces
According to Ukrainian troops, when it comes to the area near Pokrovsk, it means the enemy is also facing logistical difficulties and is increasingly deploying ground-based robotic systems.Read also: 'Latest gambit' in Donetsk region: CinC Syrskyi explains Russian actions near Pokrovsk
The defenders of Pokrovsk identified one of the Russian logistics routes and carried out remote mining operations along it.
In recent days, Russian forces have intensified attempts to enter Pokrovsk using light vehicles from the southern outskirts. More than 300 enemy troops are currently present in the city.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
