India to Initiate Air Cargo Services with Afghanistan
(MENAFN) India is preparing to commence air cargo operations with Afghanistan as part of efforts to enhance commercial ties between the two countries, according to an official from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
The move was decided during a visit to New Delhi this week by Afghanistan’s Taliban Trade Minister, Nooruddin Azizi.
Air freight routes linking Afghanistan with Delhi and Amritsar have now been established, Anand Prakash, a senior official in the Indian foreign ministry, stated on Friday.
“All formalities from our side are over,” Prakash noted. “We are waiting for all the papers from their (Afghan) side ... Once they complete them, cargo flights will start.”
During his visit, Azizi urged India to expand trade and set up cargo hubs with Afghanistan. The Taliban has been seeking supplies of grain, medicine, and industrial goods, especially after the border with Pakistan was closed following military clashes in October.
India had expressed support for Afghanistan in its most recent confrontation with Pakistan.
In October, India reopened its embassy in Kabul after a four-year closure.
The embassy had been shut when the Taliban assumed control following the US withdrawal in 2021, but it continued to function as a technical mission to facilitate Indian humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
