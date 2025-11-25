Qatar Travel Mart 2025 Opens With Record Turnout And Vibrant Cultural Showcase

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2025 opened yesterday with a record number of visitors, exhibitors, and international delegations. With more than 60 countries represented, the first day set a dynamic tone for what organisers describe as the event's most ambitious edition to date.

The event, inaugurated by the Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, had in attendance several of their excellencies Ambassadors, dignitaries and business leaders.

The exhibition floor bustled with activity from early morning as industry leaders, government officials, travel professionals, and cultural representatives converged to explore partnerships and future opportunities. The day's programme began with a keynote address by Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji who outlined global tourism trends and stressed the importance of innovation and sustainability in shaping the next phase of the industry. He highlighted how destinations must embrace new technologies and responsible development to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.

One of the attractions of QTM 2025 continued to be its Global Village, an immersive cultural arena featuring performances, handicrafts, storytelling, and culinary experiences from more than a dozen countries. The colourful displays drew a steady stream of visitors throughout the day, offering a window into the heritage and artistic identity of participating nations.

Organisers said the Global Village reflects the event's core mission of fostering cross-cultural understanding and celebrating global diversity.

Beyond cultural showcases, industry professionals engaged in a packed programme of meetings, workshops, and networking sessions. Discussions centred on emerging tourism trends including eco-friendly travel models, the digital transformation of hospitality, shifting traveller behaviour, and the rise of wellness and experiential tourism.



Speakers from leading organisations and hospitality groups contributed insights on how destinations can adapt to new expectations and harness technology to improve service delivery and visitor experience.

With momentum building from Day 1, organisers say today's schedule will further intensify collaboration across the sector. The second day will feature high-level panels, destination briefings, and a series of presentations by tourism boards, investors, and global travel operators. One of the most anticipated events is the Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, where distinguished guests and industry leaders will gather to honour excellence and innovation across multiple categories.

Delegates will also participate in the Hosted Buyers Program, a key business-to-business platform connecting hundreds of international buyers with regional tourism providers. Media and influencer familiarisation programmes are also underway, aimed at spotlighting Qatar's expanding tourism offerings and strengthening the country's positioning as a leading global destination.

Exhibitors reported strong engagement across all sectors throughout the opening day.

General Manager of InterContinental Madrid Giuseppe Vincelli described QTM as“one of the most important global platforms for the travel and hospitality industry,” adding that the hotel's participation reflects its commitment to blending tradition with modern luxury trends.“QTM allows us to strengthen international relationships and showcase Madrid as a vibrant and cosmopolitan destination,” he said.

Meanwhile, local and regional businesses used the platform to reveal new concepts and development strategies.

QTM 2025 runs until November 26, offering industry players, travellers, and culture enthusiasts an extensive platform to explore global destinations and engage in discussions shaping the future of travel.