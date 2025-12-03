Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued Amid Deep Depression Check

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains in Andhra Pradesh and cold waves in Telangana are making people's lives difficult. Do you know what the weather conditions will be like in the Telugu states today (December 4, Thursday)?

The monsoon is over, but rains continue in the Telugu states. With winter's arrival, people face cold winds and heavy downpours. Weather conditions are unlikely to improve soon.

Cyclone Ditwa has weakened into a severe low-pressure system. APSDMA says rains will continue in AP, with heavy showers expected. Stay alert and take health precautions.

Heavy rains are hitting Tirupati, Nellore, and Konaseema and will continue today. Moderate to heavy showers are also likely in several other districts, with light rain in Rayalaseema.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad weather center forecasts light to moderate rain today in districts like Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Khammam.

Temperatures are dropping again in Telangana, hitting single digits in Adilabad. The cold is set to intensify, peaking after Dec 9, especially in north and west Telangana.