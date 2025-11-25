403
Trump to engage Maduro despite US terror designation
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump has informed advisers that he intends to speak directly with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, even as Washington moved on Monday to label him the leader of a terrorist organization. As stated by reports citing US administration officials, the move marks a notable shift in Trump’s hardline strategy toward Venezuela and may signal that immediate large-scale military action is not on the horizon.
One official familiar with the internal discussions was quoted as saying: "Nobody is planning to go in and shoot him or snatch him — at this point. I wouldn't say never, but that's not the plan right now," adding, "In the meantime, we're going to blow up boats shipping drugs. We're going to stop the drug trafficking."
Another official noted that preparations are underway for a potential Trump–Maduro call, though “no date has been set” and the conversation remains “in the planning stages.” The same official emphasized the administration’s stance by stating: "Maduro is a narcoterrorist.
Always lead with that word if you want to represent the president's thinking.
Reports indicated that the US formally designated the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday. This development comes as Washington has been broadening its military footprint across Latin America in recent months, deploying various forces — including Marines, naval vessels, aircraft, submarines, and drones — amid speculation of potential strikes on Venezuela. Despite this heightened activity, Trump recently said he expects to speak with Maduro soon.
For his part, Maduro has stated that Venezuela is prepared for “face-to-face” talks with the US.
