Paresh Rawal Reveals Why He Rejected Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 Despite Impressive Script

Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal recently discussed why he denied a role in Drishyam 3, an eagerly awaited sequel starring Ajay Devgn. The script was praised for its engaging storyline with palpable suspense, yet Rawal expressed that the character they approached him for did not resonate with him, thus leading him to withdraw from that project.

Paresh Rawal Reveals Why He Rejected Drishyam 3

During his free-flowing discussion, he added that, while the script he read was good and well written, the character offered was inappropriate for him: emotionally, he felt no connection with the role and it therefore would not allow him to give off his best performance.

''Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn't feel that the rule was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya (on reading about my part)." Paresh Rawalsaid.

"But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega."

Drishyam 3: The Anticipation

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam franchise is among Bollywood's biggest suspense thrillers. With the first two films being hits with both critics and audiences, expectations are sky-high for Drishyam 3. Given his memorable performances in the previous installments, Paresh Rawal's withdrawal was startling news for many, since fans were looking forward to his return.

The industry reaction

Paresh Rawal's decision sparked a debate within the industry regarding the trend where veterans tend to opt for artistic importance above commercial gains. His unembellished stance has been lauded by filmmakers and fellow actors alike, who see it as a statement of integrity to choose a celebrated project that resonates with oneself over mere stardom. While the social media response was mixed, it saw some voicing disappointment.