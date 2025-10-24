CPI Data Fuels Jpmorgan's Expectation For Continued Fed 'Insurance' Rate Cuts



Seasonally adjusted data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a 0.3% rise in CPI for September, following a 0.4% increase in August.

JPMorgan senior economist Joseph Seydl said that with the latest CPI inflation, the firm continues to expect the Federal Reserve to provide "insurance" rate cuts to support weakening labor demand. Seydl said that the core services inflation is trending lower, and this moderation is largely driven by easing shelter inflation and other service categories.

JPMorgan Senior Economist View

According to TheFly, Seydl said that with the latest CPI inflation data coming in softer than expected, the bank continues to expect the Federal Reserve to provide "insurance" rate cuts to support weakening labor demand.

In September, core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2%, after a 0.3% increase in August. Seydl said that the core services inflation is trending lower, and this moderation is largely driven by easing shelter inflation and other service categories, which are sensitive to labor market conditions.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities rose in Friday morning trading. At the time of writing, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, was up 0.81%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) gained 1.02%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.85%.

