France To Supply Ukraine With Additional Aster Missiles, Mirage Jets Macron
"We will deliver additional Aster missiles, new training programs and new Mirage aircraft in the coming days," Macron said, without providing further details.
He added that "it is very important to continue our efforts to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia."Read also: Zelensky, Macron discuss path to peace in Ukraine
As reported, Aster 15 and Aster 30 missiles – jointly developed by France and Italy – are part of the SAMP/T Mamba air defense system, the Franco-Italian equivalent of the U.S. Patriot system.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to his French counterpart to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.
So far, France has delivered three Mirage 2000 fighter jets out of the six pledged, with the remaining aircraft pending due to the extended training period required for Ukrainian pilots.
Photo: Elysee Palace
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment