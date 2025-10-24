SEMARAK Solutions Offers Digital Bailout To Optimize Brownfield Operations In Turkmenistan
Speaking at the“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2025” conference in Ashgabat, Latip emphasized that the main goal for mature fields is to enhance production efficiency while maintaining operational safety and sustainability.
“There is significant potential for optimization at brownfields (mature fields). We are talking about working with hundreds of wells each year, applying advanced management practices, environmental programs, and digital technologies. An important aspect is training new specialists and sharing experience from international experts,” he said.
Latip observed that SEMARAK Solutions leverages its extensive
expertise across the ASEAN region, including Malaysia, Indonesia,
Singapore, the Philippines, and China, to engineer bespoke
solutions that align with the unique contextual parameters of
Turkmenistan.
“We engineer solutions that integrate capacity building, advisory services, and technological deployment, enabling stakeholders to enhance operational efficacy, boost throughput, and uphold ecological compliance,” he added.
Latip emphasized that the effective enhancement of mature fields necessitates an integrative approach involving cutting-edge technology, comprehensive personnel development, and open channels for knowledge transfer to maximize the utilization of current assets.
“Our methodology emphasizes optimizing comprehensive operational efficacy, deploying advanced management frameworks, and fostering avenues for the sustainable advancement of the petroleum and natural gas sector,” he concluded.
