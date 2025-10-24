Qatar Participates In Panel Discussion On Quantifying Southsouth Cooperation In Geneva

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar participated in the third panel discussion on quantifying South-South cooperation, held on the occasion of the South-South Cooperation Forum, which is organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), with the participation of high-level representatives of countries and international and regional organizations.

Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi represented Qatar in the panel discussion.

Al Suwaidi said that Qatar's journey began with a shared vision aimed at highlighting the contributions of countries from the South, which led to the establishment of the UN Framework to Measure South-South Cooperation, a framework developed by countries from the South and welcomed by the UN Statistical Commission in 2022. She added that two major regional meetings contributed to advancing this work, the first in Brazil in 2023, and the second hosted by the State of Qatar in June 2024.

She emphasized that shared data is not merely a technical tool, but a strategic asset for achieving development, noting that the State of Qatar is participating as a leading country in a global project led by UNCTAD and the UN regional commissions to test the UN framework, which enables countries to collect and report data in line with their national priorities, while contributing to highlighting the role of South-South cooperation in advancing sustainable development.

The Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva added that this commitment stems from the Qatar National Vision 2030, which places international cooperation and solidarity at the heart of sustainable development. She considered South-South partnerships a key focus of Qatar's development strategy.

Lack of data has long prevented adequate representation of the contributions of countries from the South, she said, explaining that the new UN framework will help highlight these contributions to supporting sustainable development, particularly through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicator (17-3-1), which measures financial flows. The framework accommodates all forms of cooperation, both financial and non-financial.

The Doha meeting, which brought together 66 developing economies, confirmed that the UN framework represents a milestone, but at the same time emphasized the need to expand support for national data systems, especially in countries with limited capacity. Al Suwaidi said, while noting that national ownership remains a fundamental pillar of sustainability.

In this context, Al Suwaidi welcomed the Seville Practitioners' Network and commended UNCTAD's initiative to launch the South-South data exchange fund, emphasizing the importance of adequately and sustainably funding this effort beyond 2030.

She added that the Doha meeting concluded with three key messages, including emphasizing that cooperation is the greatest strength of the countries of the South, which calls for closer coordination between national statistical offices, ministries, and international cooperation agencies, in addition to calling on UNCTAD to develop standardized tools, support national data systems, and facilitate reporting processes.

The meeting emphasized that inclusiveness must be the compass guiding our joint work, through the establishment of a regular platform for consultation and exchange of views on concepts, methodologies, and techniques for data measurement, in line with the principles of sovereignty, equality, mutual benefit, and diversity.

Discussions also highlighted that innovation is a fundamental pillar in developing shared data platforms that can play a pivotal role in enhancing knowledge sharing.

Al Suwaidi welcomed UNCTAD's collaboration with the South-South Galaxy program, managed by the UN Office for South-South Cooperation, as a mechanism that enables the exchange of expertise and innovation of solutions through open-source tools, standardized formats, and shared resources.

She stressed that South-South cooperation must be based on reliable data and field case studies, noting that five countries have submitted their initial data to UNCTAD, while the State of Qatar looks forward to integrating its data into the UN framework, thus strengthening the common development narrative of the countries of the South.

She emphasized that Qatar's hosting and participation in these meetings, from Doha to Seville and Geneva, represents both an honor and a responsibility, reiterating the country's commitment to continuing joint work with partners to ensure that every initiative of solidarity, knowledge exchange, and investment in shared prosperity is recognized and its impact clearly highlighted.

The Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva encouraged countries to collect their shared data on South-South cooperation, given its importance in strengthening shared voices and enabling countries to manage their cooperation in a manner supported by evidence and trust.