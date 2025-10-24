Anyone Attacking The Police Will Get Appropriate Response, Warns Haryana DGP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 24 (IANS) Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh on Friday said the working style of the police would be completely transformed, but also underlined that indiscipline or misconduct would not be tolerated and warned that if anyone“retaliates or attacks the police, they will receive an immediate and appropriate response”.

“The police must now become proactive, solution-oriented, coordinated, and citizen-centric. Simultaneously, the living and working conditions of police personnel will also be improved,” the DGP said while chairing a meeting with all Commissioners of Police (CPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) in Panchkula, near here.

The DGP directed officers of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) to ensure that within two weeks all police stations and posts are upgraded.

“Kitchens, washrooms, electrical wiring, and safety systems should be repaired and improved.” He emphasized that every police station should appear clean, safe, and organised.

“My foremost objective is to keep Haryana Police fighting fit and in working order,” an official statement quoting DGP Singh said.

“Mistakes during duty are natural, but indiscipline or misconduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances.” He added that Haryana Police remains on duty 24×7, 365 days a year, in service of the public.“I cannot see any of my police personnel in harm's way - we are here not to die, but to serve and protect the people.”

“If any criminal breaks the law, they will be sent behind bars as per legal procedure, but if anyone retaliates or attacks the police, they will receive an immediate and appropriate response. Haryana Police stands as a strong shield between the citizens and criminals.”

The DGP directed that the families of martyred police personnel must receive immediate help as per rules.

“No delays should occur, and a report on their status should be submitted every 15 days. No work related to martyr families should be left pending.”

The DGP instructed all district officers to conduct regular field visits, interact with police personnel, and boost their morale. He emphasized that polite behaviour with the public is crucial.

Police officials should use simple, courteous words like“Please, Sorry, Thank You” - this will improve the image of the police and strengthen public trust.

The DGP said the police must now remain active on social media. Officers should monitor those spreading rumours or misinformation against the police right from the initial stage. All police stations and posts must work together and formulate joint strategies to reduce crime in their surrounding areas.

Director of Haryana Police Academy, Arshinder Chawla, has been directed to provide practical training to new sub-inspectors so that they learn real-life policing instead of adopting a“filmy” approach. The DGP instructed that officers posted in sensitive areas must not take leave without prior intimation.

“The SHOs must inform the IG before taking leave, and SPs must inform the ADG (Law and Order).” DGP Singh concluded by saying that the goal of Haryana Police is clear - every policeman must remain safe, every citizen must live without fear, and every police station must stand as a symbol of public trust.