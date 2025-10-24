403
Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Market Set To Hit $8.2B By 2032 Amid Specialized Nutrition Surge
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Global Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Market reached US$ 3.9 billion in 2023, grew to US$ 4.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 8.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2025–2032.
Top Key Players: Nestlé, Abbott, Danone, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Perrigo, HiPP, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, FrieslandCampina, Hero Baby.
United States – Industry News
✅ Product Launch: On April 20, 2025, Abbott launched EleCare Jr with DHA & Lutein, an amino acid-based medical food designed for children with serious food allergies and gastrointestinal disorders.
✅ Regulatory Initiative: On May 13, 2025, the FDA issued a Request for Information to begin the nutrient review process for infant formula, aiming to ensure nutritional adequacy and safety.
✅ Danone Acquires Kate Farms - In May 2025, Danone acquired a majority stake in Kate Farms, a U.S.-based producer of plant-based organic nutritional drinks. This acquisition aims to enhance Danone's specialized nutrition portfolio and expand its presence in the U.S. medical nutrition market.
✅ Bobbie Acquires Nature's One - In July 2023, Bobbie, a U.S.-based infant formula company, acquired Nature's One for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to enhance its product offerings and strengthen its position in the organic infant formula market with the addition of manufacturing facilities.
Japan – Industry News
✅ Product Launch: In April 2025, Abbott launched EleCare Jr with DHA & Lutein in Japan, an amino acid-based medical food designed for children with serious food allergies and gastrointestinal disorders.
Market Segments:
.By Product Type - Extensively Hydrolyzed Formula (eHF), Amino Acid-Based Formula (AAF), Partially Hydrolyzed Formula (pHF)
.By Form – Powder, Liquid (Ready-to-Feed)
.By Distribution Channel - Online, Offline
Key Product Segments
.Extensively Hydrolyzed Formulas (eHF): These formulas are designed for infants with moderate to severe CMPA. They dominate the market due to their clinical effectiveness and medical recommendations.
.Amino Acid-Based Formulas (AAF): Suitable for infants with severe allergies or multiple food protein intolerances, AAFs provide complete nutrition through free amino acids, minimizing allergenic risks.
.Other Specialized Formulas: Includes partially hydrolyzed formulas and soy-based formulas, catering to infants with milder allergies or sensitivities.
Regional Insights
.North America: Led the global market with a share of 37.6% in 2024, driven by high awareness of infant nutrition and a preference for specialized formulas.
.Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing awareness of infant nutritional requirements, urbanization, and changing lifestyles. Countries like China and India are experiencing rising demand for hypoallergenic formulas.
.Europe: Experiencing steady growth, supported by national screening programs and a shift towards personalized infant nutrition.
