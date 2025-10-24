The 78Th Annual Arizona National Livestock Show - A Celebration Of Agriculture And Community!

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 23, 2025 1:10 pm - The largest livestock show in the Southwest since 1948. Exhibitors bring 4,200 head of nation's best cattle, sheep, goats, swine, horses and stockdogs to compete.

The 2025 Arizona National Livestock Show (Arizona National) will take place December 27-31 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. The Arizona National brings together farmers, ranchers, and animal enthusiasts from across the country. This year, attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of activities, including livestock competitions and family-friendly entertainment.

“The Arizona National Livestock Show is a fantastic opportunity to inspire curiosity about where our food comes from and to foster a deeper appreciation for the agricultural practices that sustain us,” said Arizona National Executive Director, Tyler Grandil.

Highlights of the 2025 Arizona National Livestock Show:

.Livestock Competitions: Witness top-tier livestock, from over 30 states, showcasing their best qualities across various categories, including cattle, sheep, goats, and swine.

.Ranch Rodeo: Where local cowboys and cowgirls compete in traditional ranching events. From team roping to barrel racing, this rousing competition highlights the skills and teamwork essential to ranch life.

.Stockdog Trials: Featuring skilled dogs and their handlers as they demonstrate remarkable teamwork in herding livestock. These trials showcase the unique bond between humans and their canine partners, emphasizing the vital role of working dogs on the ranch.

.Farm Experience: Events aimed at educating youth and families about farm animals through fun activities and interactive learning, attendees will gain a deeper appreciation for livestock production and management.

.Youth Programs: Aimed at promoting agricultural education and leadership skills. Highlights include:

oAg Mechanics Contest: This event emphasizes the importance of mechanics in modern agriculture and encourages innovation among aspiring agricultural professionals.

oFarming Simulator Tournament: Where youth manage virtual farms and engage in challenges that highlight modern agricultural practices and decision-making.

oHorse Judging: This event assesses participants' ability to evaluate and rank four horse classes, both performance and in-hand, with senior competitors giving two sets of reasons.

oHorse Skillathon: This contest helps youth showcase their knowledge and horsemanship skills through a written test, an identification segment, and a team problem segment.

oLivestock Judging: Participants will have the opportunity to compete in livestock evaluation based on conformation, muscling and overall quality.

oLivestock Skillathon: Youth are challenged as they demonstrate their knowledge and skills in livestock care, nutrition, and management through various practical tasks and quizzes.

oPublic Speaking Contests: Aspiring agricultural advocates showcase their talents in contests designed to build confidence and communication skills.

oTool ID Contest: Participants identify 50 tools and 50 supply items through a multiple-choice scan sheet, with ties decided by a timed tool and fastener selection scenario.

oWelding Competition: Participants weld provided animal silhouettes using fillet welds and are judged on bead consistency, penetration, appearance, and structural alignment.

.Cattlemen's Day: Featuring the grading and sale of replacement heifers and commercial bulls, this event offers producers with the opportunity to improve their existing herds.