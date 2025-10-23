MENAFN - Pressat) Here's the latest information about Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, a Pokémon Trading Card Game app for mobile devices!

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has reached its first anniversary! Enjoy the game even more with the addition of the new share feature!

New Mega Rising booster packs to be released!

TOKYO, JAPAN – October 23, 2025 – DeNA Co., Ltd. would like to announce the following news about Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, an app codeveloped with The Pokémon Company and Creatures Inc.

1. About the first anniversary updates

2. Mega Risingbooster packs release on Thursday, October 30

3. Introduction to a few of the cards appearing in Mega Rising

4. New covers and backdrops arrive

5. Events celebrating the first anniversary will be held

6. To celebrate the first anniversary, the video“Pokémon TCG Pocket Memories” will be released on Thursday, October 30

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Pokémon TCG Pocket) will celebrate the first anniversary of its official launch.

With the first anniversary upon us, we are planning the following three updates for Thursday, October 30, to make card collecting more accessible and enjoyable for even more players.

Note: Products, contents, features, etc. subject to changes.

● Implementation of the new share feature

This is a feature that lets you give ♢–♢♢♢♢ rarity cards from booster packs-including the most recent ones-to friends.

You can send one card to each of your friends each day, such as cards they want or ones they don't have yet. You can only receive one card through the share feature each day.

● The range of tradable cards has been expanded

You will be able to trade cards from even the most recent booster packs.

In addition to cards of ♢–♢♢♢♢ and ⭐️ rarities, ⭐️⭐️, Shiny 1, and Shiny 2 rarity cards will also become eligible for trading.

● Improvements to the Wonder Pick feature

Cards from the most recent expansion that you have not obtained will now appear more often in wonder picks.

The number of cards you currently own will now be displayed on each card in Wonder Pick.

We have also released a video showcasing the details of the updates.

Please have a look:

2. New Mega Rising booster packs release on Thursday, October 30!

New Mega Rising: Mega Gyarados, Mega Rising: Mega Blaziken, and Mega Rising: Mega Altaria booster packs will be available on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

In Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Pokémon TCG Pocket), this expansion marks the beginning of a new series where Mega Evolution Pokémon ex appear for the first time.

We hope you enjoy an even broader Pokémon TCG collecting experience.

Note: Players will still be able to open previously released booster packs (excluding Deluxe Pack: ex).

URL:

Note: Tapping this link with a compatible mobile device will take you to the store page. If tapped with an incompatible device, it will take you to the official website.

3. Introduction to a few of the cards appearing in Mega Rising4. New covers and backdrops arrive

New covers and backdrops will become available on Saturday, November 1.

You can obtain cards by opening packs and wonder picking, and enjoy creating a collection of your very own.

5. Events celebrating the first anniversary will be held

To celebrate the first anniversary of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Pokémon TCG Pocket), we will be holding a campaign with various events and missions.

In-game campaign starting on Thursday, October 30

Note: Products, contents, features, etc. subject to changes.

● First Anniversary Celebration Campaign

To celebrate the first anniversary, we will be gifting one booster pack each of Mega Rising: Mega Gyarados, Mega Rising: Mega Blaziken, and Mega Rising: Mega Altaria.

● First Anniversary Celebration Special Missions

By completing missions during this period, you can obtain rewards such as a First Anniversary Celebration emblem and new accessories.

● PROMO Reissue Drop Event 2025

A PROMO Reissue Event where you can obtain A Series promo cards will be held.

You can obtain promo packs vols. 1–6 and 8–13 by winning battles.

Also, by completing missions, you can obtain an event shop ticket, which you can exchange for one promo card at the Shop.

● PROMO Reissue Wonder Pick Event 2025

Promo cards that appeared in A Series wonder picks will appear in Wonder Pick again.

Also, by completing missions, you can obtain an event shop ticket, which you can exchange for one promo card at the Shop.

6. To celebrate the first anniversary, the video“Pokémon TCG Pocket Memories” will be released on Thursday, October 30

To celebrate the first anniversary of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Pokémon TCG Pocket), a video titled“Pokémon TCG Pocket Memories” will be released on Thursday, October 30.

Additionally, the video will be released early in Times Square, New York, USA, on Wednesday, October 29.

As it nears its first anniversary, Pokémon TCG Pocket has reached 150 million downloads worldwide.

The video reflects on the variety of booster packs and cards released, along with key statistics, expresses gratitude to the many players who have played the game, and delivers the message:“Let's enjoy opening packs together.”

Video details:

● Times Square, New York, USA (15-second version)

Releases on Wednesday, October 29, 12:00 a.m. (EST).

● Pokémon Official YouTube (Full version)

Releases on Thursday, October 30, 13:00 (JST).

Note: The release date is subject to change without notice.

■ About DeNA

At DeNA (pronounced "D-N-A") we engage in a variety of businesses, from games and live communities to sports & the community and healthcare & medical, under our mission to delight people beyond their wildest dreams. Since our founding, DeNA has produced many businesses leveraging our passionate and enterprising employees and our technological capabilities. We develop and operate high value add services that capture customer needs through our usage of AI technology and our unique data analysis methods to maximize business value and solve problems. DeNA Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2432). For more information, visit: dena/intl/.

■ About Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company was established to manage the Pokémon brand. It has currently expanded beyond the video games that were the brand's origin to serve as producers for such areas as the Pokémon Trading Card Game, video media including animated series and movies, merchandise, cross-promotions, events, and directly-managed physical retail via Pokémon Center.

Product Information

Title: Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Release date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

MSRP: Free to play *Certain items available for purchase only.

Available as: Download only

Sales: The Pokémon Company

Development: Creatures Inc. and DeNA Co., Ltd.

Supported OS: iOS/Android

Genre: Card game

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese

Note: Spanish in this app has been localized into Spanish (Spain).

Official Webpage

Official X Account

PokéPoké (Official) (Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket)

@PokemonTCGP_JP

