Trump Resort Coming To The Maldives

Dhaka: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a partnership with Saudi Arabia's Dar Global to develop a new hotel in the Maldives, using a digital trading model the Trump Organization says will be the“world's first tokenised development.”

The project, listed by the Dubai-headquartered, London-listed developer as Trump International Hotel Maldive, will include about 80 beach villas located a 25-minute speedboat ride from the capital, Male, and is scheduled for completion by end-2028.

A single rendering shows a low-rise overwater structure with a curved walkway partially enclosing the sea.

Dar Global chairman Ziad El Chaar met Trump at the White House on Nov. 18, the first such visit since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, a meeting that drew widespread scrutiny.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said the resort would“redefine luxury in the region” and set“a new benchmark” for investment through tokenisation.

Dar Global, which also partners with Trump in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar, said the venture marks the first instance of tokenising a luxury hospitality project during its development phase, allowing investors to buy in from inception rather than after completion.

The Maldives project adds to Trump's global real-estate portfolio and follows the group's push into digital finance.

The Trump Organization owns World Liberty Financial, run by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., while both President Trump and First Lady Melania have launched their own branded meme coins.

-B