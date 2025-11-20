Mother Who Planned To Quit Law Firm Gets WFH Offer And Salary Hike Instead: 'Thank You For Not Only Being A Boss'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Where most resignations are precipitated by formal goodbyes, one law firm in Malaysia has shown how a little more thoughtfulness in approach will yield a very different result. Far from losing a valued member of their team, the firm managed to turn a difficult moment into an example of supportive leadership that went viral in next to no time.

Story shared on social media

The Independent Singapore reports that Ainie Haziqah, managing partner of Nurainie Haziqah & Co., shared the story on Threads. Her frank post, written in a mix of Malay and English, struck a real chord with users online.

Employee wanted to quit due to childcare needs

In her post, Haziqah said a lawyer at her firm came to her to resign because she needed to take care of her child, and thus could not handle the demanding schedule of her current job. Haziqah described the lawyer as someone she personally liked, professionally admired, and found“very teachable.”

Instead of immediately accepting her resignation, Haziqah took time to consider if an alternative arrangement would work. After some deliberations, she proposed a flexible plan that would accommodate both the lawyer's family needs and her firm responsibilities.

The solution enabled him to work full-time from home, attend office only for monthly meetings, and continue handling court cases as usual.

“After a few weeks, she said yes. And Alhamdulillah, the arrangements went on for about 4-5 months, if I'm not mistaken. We worked together so naturally, it felt like the best way,” the post read.

Haziqah added,“I also offered her a little salary increment fully WFH, with self-development training.” Warm online reaction Social media users hailed Haziqah for displaying empathy and flexibility. Many commented that they wish more workplaces would have this much understanding, while others termed it a strong example of modern-day leadership.

One user said, "You're not a boss but a leader who listens, understands, and supports." Another user added, "Thank you for not only being a boss, but a leader that listens and understands and supports women's careers. Another user added, "To be understood this way is a privilege." A rare gesture from employers A number of commenters remarked on how infrequently employers will reconsider a resignation, rather than simply accept it. Many said the story shows that thoughtful management can make a difference.