Botim's New Brand Film Shows What Happens When Money Speaks From The Heart

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Connecting over 8.5 million users in the UAE and 157 million globally, the campaign brings meaningful moments and everyday financial connections to life.

botim, the UAE's trusted communication and fintech platform, has launched a new brand film as part of its ongoing campaign, let your money say botimmm. Blending humor, heart, and cultural familiarity, the film shows that sending money is often more than a transaction. It is how people connect, support one another, and say what words sometimes cannot.

From birthday surprises and shared wedding costs to urgent support for family members, the film highlights how botim is present when it matters. Whether through a transfer, a call, or a simple gesture, every action becomes a meaningful exchange. You are not just sending money. You are sending meaning.

“botim has been connecting over 157 million users with their loved ones across the world, becoming part of the cross-border moments that bring families and friends closer. With botim money, we're extending that connection into everyday financial interactions. We all speak different money languages, and this campaign shows that, no matter how you express it, your money can say it with botim,” said.“In these moments, where people support, celebrate, or simply show they care, we wanted botim to be the emotional shortcut.”

The campaign builds on botim's October Gesture Takeover, which introduced the now-recognized money rub hand sign as a symbol of meaningful financial support. That gesture now finds its voice in a long and expressive“botimmm”, turning everyday interactions into something instantly understood.

Each scene in the film concludes with this familiar sound. It is the sound of support, of love sent from afar, of someone showing up without needing to speak.

The campaign follows botim's rebrand earlier this year, when its fintech arm, PayBy, officially became botim money. This transformation positioned botim as a fintech-first, AI-native platform that combines secure communication with accessible financial services.

Today, users can send money internationally, tap prepaid cards, invest in gold, pay bills, or access credit through SNPL - all through one simple app. Built on a secure VoIP foundation and powered by AI, botim is designed to make everyday money moments effortless.

“This campaign is a reminder that money, when sent with purpose, says something deeper,” added.“And more people are choosing to let their money say botimmm.”

You can view the full TVC here.