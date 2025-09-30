Kazakhstan, Saudi Company Explore Mining And Metallurgy Partnerships

The discourse centered around prospective collaborative initiatives and the amplification of commercial alliances between entities from Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. Fahd Al-Enezi underscored Kazakhstan's robust economic framework, lucrative investment landscape, and conducive business environment, articulating a keen interest in fostering synergistic partnerships with indigenous enterprises. Ambassador Menilbekov reiterated Kazakhstan's dedication to fostering investor engagement and establishing conducive frameworks for sustainable partnerships within the sector.

