Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan, Saudi Company Explore Mining And Metallurgy Partnerships

Kazakhstan, Saudi Company Explore Mining And Metallurgy Partnerships


2025-09-30 05:09:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Madiyar Menilbekov, held talks with Fahd Al-Enezi, CEO of Ajlan & Bros Mining & Metals, to discuss prospects for collaboration in the mining and metallurgy sector, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

The discourse centered around prospective collaborative initiatives and the amplification of commercial alliances between entities from Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. Fahd Al-Enezi underscored Kazakhstan's robust economic framework, lucrative investment landscape, and conducive business environment, articulating a keen interest in fostering synergistic partnerships with indigenous enterprises.

Ambassador Menilbekov reiterated Kazakhstan's dedication to fostering investor engagement and establishing conducive frameworks for sustainable partnerships within the sector.

MENAFN30092025000187011040ID1110129117

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search