Trump Takes Halloween? Tariffs Cost California Business Owner An Extra $800K To Stock Spooky Supplies, As US Families' Costume Budgets Creep Up

The Halloween industry is suffering from a scary surprise this year: tariffs.

Around 90% of Halloween costumes and products contain at least one component from China, according to the Halloween and Costume Association, an industry group (1). So, the 30% import tax on Chinese goods is putting upward pressure on prices for Halloween shoppers (2).



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

Must Read

Importers, like Chris Zephro's Trick or Trick Studios, are on the frontlines of the financial bloodbath. He says his Santa Cruz, Calif. company has paid $800,000 in tariff costs so far this year. That hit to his bottom line forced him to lay off 15 employees for the first time since its founding 15 years ago (1).

While Zephro was able to absorb some of the costs, some were passed along to consumers as higher prices. But expensive costumes aren't the only ghoulish surprise this Halloween season. Other Halloween essentials, like candy and decor, are also seeing prices increase (3).

The costs haunting Halloween this year

Although shoppers have been seeing prices rise overall for a while due to inflation, many are experiencing sticker shock yet again this spooky season. Between 2020 and 2025, candy prices have risen by 78%, according to a FinanceBuzz analysis (4). Candy costs are on the rise for a variety of reasons, including supply chain issues, tariffs, and rising cocoa prices due to climate problems in cocoa-producing regions (5).

In 2025, a bag with 100 pieces of candy is expected to cost an average of $16.39, FinanceBuzz reports (4). Decor prices aren't rising quite as fast. But holiday decor items currently cost more than they have in recent years, largely due to tariffs and inflation (6).

And those high price points are changing the way Americans plan to spend this Halloween, according to an Empower survey. It found 52% of Americans are choosing to cut back on Halloween spending due to higher prices, even though 39% claim they usually end up going over budget on the holiday. Additionally, 45% of Americans plan on leaning into the experiences surrounding Halloween instead of shelling out for decor (7).

Overall, Americans are expected to spend $114.45 each on Halloween-related goods, according to the National Retail Federation. That's $11 more than last year. Consumers are planning to spend $51 on costumes (8).

With Americans regularly going into debt for the holidays, including Halloween, it's possible this record level of Halloween spending will end up as debt for some households. Last year, a LendingTree survey found that 17% of shoppers planned to go into debt for Halloween. It's possible many shoppers will opt to take on debt this year to cover the rising costs of spooky fun (9).

Read more: Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

How to fit in Halloween fun without slashing your budget

If you feel haunted by Halloween prices, you aren't alone. In fact, a survey by Coupon Follow found that 19% of Americans aren't planning on celebrating Halloween this year, and of those, 72% are cutting back due to inflation (10).

The good news is that a little bit of creativity can help you enjoy the season without entirely breaking the budget.

For starters, do your costume search with your budget in mind. If you don't want to spend too much on a costume (or just wear the same one as last year), check out thrift stores, Facebook Marketplace, local“Buy Nothing” groups, and other secondhand options to find a suitable costume for this season.

If you can't find a costume secondhand, consider seeking out a store that imports its goods from Mexico instead of China. Some suppliers are taking this route to avoid the tariff costs (11).

In terms of decor, start by taking stock of any items you already have. If you bought decor items last season, you might be able to reuse them to recreate a spooky atmosphere. But if you need some other items, check out secondhand stores before heading to the more expensive places that import the majority of their wares from China.

Finally, look for candy sales. If possible, buy your candy sooner rather than later to have a better chance of finding some on sale. Check out coupons and flyers. Another option is to try a warehouse store to get a better deal on a larger quantity.



Ultra-rich Americans are ditching stocks and real estate, says this investing legend - 5 assets they're using to shockproof their millions

I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement - what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)

There's still a 35% chance of a recession hitting the American economy this year - protect your retirement savings with these 5 essential money moves ASAP This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article Sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

CNN (1 ); Reuters (2 ); CNBC (3 ); FinanceBuzz (4 ); Axios (5 ); CNBC (6 ); Empower (7 ); National Retail Federation (8 ); LendingTree (9 ); Coupon Follow (10 ); Brookings (11 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.