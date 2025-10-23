Keybanc Capital Markets Casey Bush Named Future Leader Of The Year At The 2025 P3 Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) CLEVELAND, October 23, 2025 /3BL/ - KeyBanc Capital Markets (“KBCM”), the corporate and investment banking arm of Cleveland based KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), is proud to announce that Casey Bush was recognized as a Future Leader of the Year 2025 at the prestigious P3 Awards.

The P3 Awards, hosted by P3 Bulletin, are the largest and most prestigious event solely focused on Public-Private Partnerships (P3). KeyBanc Capital Markets was also shortlisted for Financial Advisor of the Year, standing out among the 'exceptional number of quality entries' that were received by P3 Bulletin earlier this year.

Bush was selected for the“Future Leader of the Year” from a shortlist of seven distinguished individuals. The award recognizes individuals under 40 demonstrating leadership in the P3 sector, having significant impact within 10 years of starting in the industry, contributing to the advancement of transportation P3s, or showing future potential through innovation and commitment.

Bush is a director of Infrastructure and Public-Private Partnerships at KeyBanc Capital Markets (KBCM).

He specializes in advising public and private sector clients in the strategic, commercial, and financial development of their infrastructure portfolios including the structuring, procuring, and financing of major infrastructure projects.

In addition to advancing the P3 industry specifically, Bush was also recognized for his contributions to developing the communities through volunteerism. For six years, Bush served as a head coach and mentor to at-risk youth in Chicago through GRIP Outreach for Youth (GRIP) and worked with an after-school program focused on building long term“life-on-life” mentorship relationships. He also established GRIP Outreach for Youth's Advisory Board whose mission is to serve GRIP through fundraising, networking, and mentor-development efforts.

I am extremely proud of Casey and the rest of our team who are committed to excellence and delivering innovative solutions and ideas for our clients,” said Thomas Mulvihill, managing director and head of KeyBanc Capital Markets Infrastructure Finance and P3 Group.

The panel of judges was comprised of 28 international senior executives from the fields of insurance, finance, education, and construction.

About KeyBanc Capital Markets

KeyBanc Capital Markets is a leading corporate and investment bank providing capital markets and advisory solutions to dynamic companies capitalizing on opportunities in changing industries. Our deep industry expertise, broad capabilities and unique ideas are seamlessly delivered to companies across the Consumer & Retail, Diversified Industries, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Utilities, Power & Renewables, and Technology verticals. With more than 800 professionals across a national platform, KeyBanc Capital Markets has raised more than $125 billion of capital over the last twelve months for its clients and has an award-winning equity research team that provides coverage on over 500 publicly traded companies.

KeyBanc Capital Markets is a trade name under which the corporate and investment banking products and services of KeyCorp® and its subsidiaries, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC (“KBCM”), and KeyBank National Association (“KeyBank N.A.”), are marketed. Securities products and services are offered by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and its licensed securities representatives. Banking products and services are offered by KeyBank N.A. Securities products and services: Not FDIC Insured. No Bank Guarantee. May Lose Value

About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at September 30, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit. KeyBank Member FDIC.

