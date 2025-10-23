403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lula's Jakartakuala Lumpur Push: Brazil Courts Southeast Asia To Rewire Trade
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's president arrived in Jakarta with a straightforward goal: lock in long-term markets and influence in the world's fastest-growing trade corridor.
The two-day state visit to Indonesia opens with meetings at Merdeka Palace and a slate of agreements covering science and technology, energy and mineral resources, food-safety rules, and statistics-nuts-and-bolts areas that quietly decide whether goods actually move across borders.
The numbers explain the timing. Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and the world's fourth most-populous country. ASEAN as a whole accounts for roughly 680 million people and is deepening regional supply chains just as global manufacturers look to spread risk.
Brazil, for its part, posted a record $6.3 billion in trade with Indonesia in 2024, with a Brazilian surplus of $2.6 billion-driven by agricultural exports, energy inputs, and emerging industrial ties.
What's different now is the scope. Alongside the political agenda, a Brazil–Indonesia economic forum gathers executives to nail down market access and standards-particularly sanitary and phytosanitary rules that decide which meat, poultry, and processed foods can enter Indonesia's halal market.
Aviation is also on the table, with Brazil's aircraft industry seeking a bigger footprint as Indonesia upgrades fleets and regional connectivity. Defense cooperation, which entered a new phase this year, adds another channel for technology and training exchanges.
Lula's ASEAN Trip Aims to Open Durable Markets
From Jakarta, Lula heads to Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN Leaders' Summit and the East Asia Summit. Brazil is ASEAN 's only Latin American Sectoral Dialogue Partner, a status that gives Brasília a seat-selectively-when the bloc sets priorities on trade facilitation, standards, and climate-related transitions.
A potential bilateral with U.S. President Donald Trump has been discussed during the summit window, underscoring how Brazil is working multiple power centers at once.
The story behind the story is de-risking. Brazil wants to rely less on a narrow set of buyers and more on a diversified Asia strategy that matches its strengths-food, energy tech, and regional aircraft-to concrete needs in Southeast Asia: affordable protein, cleaner fuels, and short-haul mobility.
By prioritizing technical standards and regulatory alignment, Brasília is trying to lower friction costs that quietly price exporters out of new markets.
For readers outside Brazil, the takeaway is simple: this trip isn't pageantry. If the talks yield durable doors for Brazilian food, energy, and aviation-and clearer rules to keep them open-Brazil will have anchored new demand in a region shaping the next decade of trade.
The immediate signals to watch are which agreements get signed, any fresh market-access steps in Jakarta, and how visible Brazil is in Kuala Lumpur's closed-door agenda.
The two-day state visit to Indonesia opens with meetings at Merdeka Palace and a slate of agreements covering science and technology, energy and mineral resources, food-safety rules, and statistics-nuts-and-bolts areas that quietly decide whether goods actually move across borders.
The numbers explain the timing. Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and the world's fourth most-populous country. ASEAN as a whole accounts for roughly 680 million people and is deepening regional supply chains just as global manufacturers look to spread risk.
Brazil, for its part, posted a record $6.3 billion in trade with Indonesia in 2024, with a Brazilian surplus of $2.6 billion-driven by agricultural exports, energy inputs, and emerging industrial ties.
What's different now is the scope. Alongside the political agenda, a Brazil–Indonesia economic forum gathers executives to nail down market access and standards-particularly sanitary and phytosanitary rules that decide which meat, poultry, and processed foods can enter Indonesia's halal market.
Aviation is also on the table, with Brazil's aircraft industry seeking a bigger footprint as Indonesia upgrades fleets and regional connectivity. Defense cooperation, which entered a new phase this year, adds another channel for technology and training exchanges.
Lula's ASEAN Trip Aims to Open Durable Markets
From Jakarta, Lula heads to Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN Leaders' Summit and the East Asia Summit. Brazil is ASEAN 's only Latin American Sectoral Dialogue Partner, a status that gives Brasília a seat-selectively-when the bloc sets priorities on trade facilitation, standards, and climate-related transitions.
A potential bilateral with U.S. President Donald Trump has been discussed during the summit window, underscoring how Brazil is working multiple power centers at once.
The story behind the story is de-risking. Brazil wants to rely less on a narrow set of buyers and more on a diversified Asia strategy that matches its strengths-food, energy tech, and regional aircraft-to concrete needs in Southeast Asia: affordable protein, cleaner fuels, and short-haul mobility.
By prioritizing technical standards and regulatory alignment, Brasília is trying to lower friction costs that quietly price exporters out of new markets.
For readers outside Brazil, the takeaway is simple: this trip isn't pageantry. If the talks yield durable doors for Brazilian food, energy, and aviation-and clearer rules to keep them open-Brazil will have anchored new demand in a region shaping the next decade of trade.
The immediate signals to watch are which agreements get signed, any fresh market-access steps in Jakarta, and how visible Brazil is in Kuala Lumpur's closed-door agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment