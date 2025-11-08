'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan Says He's 'Embarrassed' Of Farrhana Bhatt, Calls Gaurav Khanna 'Superstar'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Farrhana Bhatt, saying he is“embarrassed” of her.

A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram showcasing Salman's angry side. The video was captioned:“Weekend Ka Vaar bana Farrhana ke liye shocking! Salman ne kiya unhe confront stage par.”

The promo begins with Salman telling Farrhana using words like“B grade log”,“gandi naali ka keeda” and“gawaar” on national television.

He then said that the small screen is very low for her level.

“TV ki aukaat hi nahi hai ke aap ispe nazar aao. I am toh embarrassed.”

He then spoke about contestant Gaurav Khanna, with whom Farrhana recently had a fight during the captaincy task, where she used explicit language and demeaned the actor's work on the small screen.

Salman said:“Mainai Gaurav ke shows dekhe hai. Meri maa ne dekhe hai... toh main kehta hun he's a superstar. Main aapko ek offer deta hun, yeh show, yeh medium aapke liye bahut chota hai. Open the gates guys.”

The“Dabangg” star will also be seen exposing her gameplay for all the contestants.

A new promo was shared on Instagram by the channel and was captioned:“Weekend Ka Vaar bana Tanya ke liye tough! Salman ne khola unke game plan ka raaz.”

The video begins with Salman telling Tanya how her nomination plans went straight to the dustbin as she didn't get the option to nominate Amaal Mallik.

Salman said:“Tanya, aapka nomination jo aapne plan kiya tha woh toh waste hogaya. Bigg Boss ne aapko Amaal ka option hi nahi diya.”

Hearing this the entire housemates were stunned as Tanya once was a close friend of Amaal.

Salman then spoke about her manipulative game play.

“Itna buildup diya gaya hai ki main sabke saamne Amaal ko bhaiyaa bolungi... Jalana chaa rahi thi uksana chaa rahi thi. Kisi ko farak nahi padha. Ab bhaiyya se saiyaan pe toh jaa nahi sakte. Yehi aapka game hai toh waah kya game hai aapka,” he said.