Trade Turnover Between China And Russia Declined In 2025

The trade turnover between Russia and China from January to October 2025 totaled $183.24 billion, marking a 9.5% decline compared with the same period in 2024, Azernews reports.

According to official statistics, the decrease was driven by a 6.7% drop in Chinese exports to Russia, which fell to $82.07 billion, and a 12.6% decline in imports of Russian goods to China, totaling $101.17 billion. Analysts attribute this slowdown to weaker energy demand, currency fluctuations, and the normalization of post-sanctions trade surges that had fueled growth in previous years.

During the same period, China's total foreign trade reached $5.24 trillion. Overall exports rose by 5.3% to $3.08 trillion, while imports increased by 2.7% to $2.15 trillion, reflecting steady global demand for Chinese manufacturing and technology products.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remained China's largest trading partner, with trade volume reaching $1.4 trillion in the first ten months of the year - an increase of 8.2% in imports and 14.3% in exports.

Trade with the European Union totaled $1.15 trillion, with imports up 4.0% and exports rising 7.5%, underscoring the gradual recovery of European consumer and industrial demand.

Meanwhile, trade with the United States continued to contract sharply, as geopolitical tensions and tariff disputes persisted. Chinese imports from the U.S. fell 16.6%, while exports to the U.S. dropped 17.8%.

Experts suggest that the dip in Russia–China trade may be temporary, as both countries remain strategic economic partners, particularly in the energy, metals, and technology sectors. However, the decline also indicates that the initial surge in bilateral trade following Western sanctions on Russia is stabilizing, and both sides may now focus on long-term cooperation projects, such as energy infrastructure and cross-border payment systems.