New Batch Of Qatari Aid Enters Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A new batch of Qatari relief aid to the Gaza Strip reached through the Rafah border crossing, in support of the brotherly Palestinian people.

In a statement today, Qatar Charity said the shipment includes 2,790 shelter tents in addition to essential humanitarian supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Charity, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

The organization explained that this batch comes as part of the ongoing aid efforts previously dispatched under the maritime bridge established by the State of Qatar. It reflects Qatar's swift response to urgent humanitarian needs and its continued commitment to alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza.