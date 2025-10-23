403
Türkiye’s Stock Exchange Opens Thursday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index, the BIST 100, kicked off Thursday trading at 10,584.59 points, marking a gain of 0.32%—or 33.25 points—compared to Wednesday’s close.
The previous session saw Borsa Istanbul’s benchmark rise 0.8%, closing at 10,551.34 points with a robust daily trading volume of 123.7 billion Turkish liras (approximately $2.94 billion).
As of 09:50 a.m. local time (06:50 GMT), currency exchange rates were recorded at 41.9835 liras per US dollar, 48.8010 per euro, and 56.2130 per British pound.
Meanwhile, precious metal and energy markets showed gold priced at $4,119.55 per ounce and Brent crude oil trading at $64.20 per barrel.
