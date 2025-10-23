Govt Launches Training Modules For Effective Management Of Chemical Emergencies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Union government has launched key training modules to equip public health professionals and responders with the necessary knowledge and skills for the timely and effective management of chemical incidents.

The modules, which are a step towards enhanced preparedness, were launched by Punya Salila Srivastava, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, along with key senior officials from various line ministries at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.

“Chemical emergencies pose a significant and evolving threat to public health, environmental safety, and societal stability, underscoring the need for strengthened national preparedness and response mechanisms,” said the Ministry of Health.

“In the present fast-growing industrial economy, updating and keeping oneself prepared for any such emergencies is of paramount importance,” it added.

The specialised training modules, divided into three parts, were developed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in collaboration with NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) and with technical support from the World Health Organization (WHO India).

Module 1 includes preparedness, surveillance, and response for public health management of chemical emergencies.

Module 2 elaborates pre-hospital management of chemical emergencies, including the identification and assessment of chemical hazards, patient triage and decontamination, and the appropriate use of personal protective equipment.

Module 3 details medical management of chemical emergencies. It is designed to cover a wide range of topics related to the medical management of chemical emergencies, including in-hospital patient triage, hospital decontamination, the initial assessment and management, and the appropriate use of personal protective equipment.

As India is rapidly emerging as a major global hub for industrial and technological development, it is increasing the risk of exposure to chemical hazards.

Uncontrolled releases of such substances can have serious implications for public health and the environment, potentially resulting in chemical emergencies. These chemical emergencies have a profound impact on human health, often resulting in casualties, long-term consequences, and damage to property and the environment.

In such a scenario,“these modules aim to equip public health professionals, healthcare workers, emergency responders, and policymakers with the necessary knowledge, skills, and operational tools for timely and effective management of chemical incidents,” the Ministry said.

Strengthening chemical emergency management also supports core capacities under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005), contributing to both national and global health security, the Ministry said.