Joint Communique Of 11Th Session Of Supreme Strategic Committee Between Qatar And Turki̇ye

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 11th session of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye was held on Oct. 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar, under the chairmanship of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with participation of the Ministers responsible for the areas of cooperation stated in the Joint Accord on the Establishment of the Supreme Strategic Committee dated Dec.19, 2014.

The session, held in a spirit of cooperation and brotherhood, reflected once again strong historical bonds, distinguished relations and the common understanding between the two countries as well as the willingness to further enhance their partnership in all fields.

The Supreme Strategic Committee commended the efforts of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, responsible for coordination and preparation of the sessions of the Supreme Strategic Committee, and for preparing the 11th session of the Committee, and welcomed their preparatory committee meeting held on Oct.19, 2025, as well as the preparatory meeting held at senior officials level on Oct.22, 2025.

The two sides commended the success of the Supreme Strategic Committee as the highest institutional mechanism of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye and its contributions to the achievement of exceptional relations between two countries. The two sides look forward to holding the first meeting of political consultations between them at a date to be agreed upon during the year 2026.

The committee reviewed the progress in areas of cooperation referred to in the outcome documents of the 10th session and expressed their satisfaction with the level of ongoing cooperation.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with over 100 documents of cooperation signed in the framework of the previous 10 sessions.

Trade, Finance, Investment and Energy

Taking into account the potential of the two countries' economies and reiterating their goal to reach USD 5 billion trade volume in near future; the two sides agreed to explore new opportunities to expand and diversify trade and economic relations.

The two sides also stressed their desire to further strengthen the existing economic and financial cooperation in public-private partnerships and exchange of experience between institutions and business communities in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the State of Qatar and, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Turkiye.

Both Sides expressed their satisfaction to hold the second session of the Qatar-Turkiye (JETCO) Meeting in Doha, during the first quarter of next year, and agreed to follow-up on decisions and activities embedded in the signed Protocol.

The two sides welcomed the entry into force of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed in 2018, on Aug. 1, 2025, considering it a pivotal milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and a qualitative step toward expanding the horizons of joint economic, trade, and investment cooperation. This agreement provides a comprehensive framework to enhance trade exchange, facilitate the flow of goods and services, and encourage mutual investments, thereby contributing to deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries and supporting regional economic integration. This step also reflects the shared vision of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye toward achieving sustainable development and fostering an attractive and integrated business environment, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and Turkiye's economic development goals.

Qatar and Turkiye also expressed their readiness to hold Joint Economic Commission Meetings to give impetus for the strengthening of bilateral economic relations.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of continuing to hold the Qatar-Turkiye business forums and enhancing mutual visits between the two countries, as they serve as effective platforms for strengthening economic, trade, and investment cooperation and for exchanging expertise between the two business communities. In this context, the Qatar Chamber hosted in May 2025 a high-level Turkish trade delegation headed by HE the Minister of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Turkiye. Additionally, the Qatar-Turkiye Business Forum was held in Istanbul in February 2024, under the patronage of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Qatar Chamber, The Ministry of Trade of Turkiye and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK). These initiatives reflect the keenness of both sides to continue fostering economic dialogue and broadening the scope of joint cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests and aligns with the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries toward a solid and sustainable strategic partnership.

To encourage ongoing activities within the Qatari and Turkish private sector, the two sides agreed to increase participation in trade events and exhibitions and facilitate trade promotion activities between them.

The two sides, agreed to enhance cooperation in the energy sector and bilateral trade in LNG.

Cooperation in the Fields of Culture and Education

The two sides affirmed their desire to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences in cultural fields at the bilateral level within the framework of relative international organizations.

Qatar and Turkiye agreed to activate cultural, artistic and folkloric activities and events that reflect the rich culture and history of the two countries, and expand the horizon of cultural harmony between the peoples of the two sisterly countries.

In this regard, the two sides also commended the efforts made in organizing exhibitions and mutual activities to celebrate the historical and cultural commonalities that constitute an important pillar in the consolidation of cultural diplomacy between the two countries, through activities organized under the auspices of cultural centers and exhibitions in relevant fields.

The Parties agreed to cooperate in the fields of protection, preservation and restoration of cultural heritage. They also agreed to support the exchange of technical knowledge, experience and experts, and the organization of meetings and training programs.

The two sides expressed their desire to enhance avenues of cooperation through the exchange of expertise between the National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science of the State of Qatar and the Turkish National Commission in the fields of education, culture, and science, as well as through the development of digital educational platforms in both countries.

Both sides discussed aspirations to conclude the negotiations for implementing a joint scholarship program with potential contributions from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB). The two sides affirmed the importance of providing students from conflict-affected and disadvantaged countries in the Islamic world with the opportunity to study at universities in Türkiye through such a program.

Cooperation in the Field of Media and Communications

The two sides underlined their readiness to further develop cooperation in public diplomacy, media, communications and broadcasting between the two countries on the basis of mutual benefit. Furthermore, they emphasized their desire to exchange information and experience; as well as sharing of best practices. They also called for convening meetings, seminars, workshops, trainings and conferences so as to promote the exchange of visits between officials and experts in the aforementioned areas.

The two sides welcomed the activation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in the field of communications and information technology on December 4, 2023, to serve as the legal framework for cooperation in key areas including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and technological innovation, with the aim of strengthening the position of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye as technological partners in the region.

Cooperation in the Field of Public Health

The two sides affirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation in the health sector by activating the executive program and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries through the establishment of a joint working group or committee.

They also expressed their satisfaction with the cooperation and solidarity in the field of health and in supporting the Palestinian people in the context of the Gaza crisis.

Furthermore, both sides expressed their desire to exchange expertise regarding health systems, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, as well as emergency preparedness and healthcare during crises and disasters. They also agreed to enhance high-level visits between the two countries.

Cooperation in the field of Youth and Sports

The two sides expressed their readiness to cooperate in the fields of youth and sports.

The Implementation Program between the Government of the Republic of Turkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar in the fields of youth and sports for the years (2025-2026), constitutes a concrete legal framework for strengthening cooperation in this field.

Cooperation in the Field of Labour and Employment

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation and coordination in the areas of work and employment, affirming their mutual keenness to strengthen and develop this cooperation in a manner that serves the shared interests of both parties.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment in accordance with the Agreement signed between the two countries on the regulation of the use of labor on 1 April 1986, and the Memorandum of Understanding on Labour Cooperation between the Ministry of Labour of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security of the Republic of Turkiye signed on 4 December 2023. As fundamental frameworks for deepening bilateral partnership in labor-related areas.

The two sides also stressed on the importance of holding meetings of the Joint Committee emanating from the Agreement signed between both countries, to ensure the follow-up on the implementation of cooperation provisions and the expansion of its fields to achieve shared objectives.

Cooperation in the Field of Defense

The two sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the area of defense, and expressed their strong will and determination to explore new opportunities in this field.

The two countries agreed on developing future cooperation activities through implementing military programs and initiatives, including joint exercises, training programs, cooperation in the fields of armament and logistics support, and the follow-up of the progress and implementation of bilateral agreements.

Cooperation in the Field of Research and Innovation

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of cooperation in the field of science and technology development. Building upon existing frameworks of cooperation established during the 10th meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee, the two sides aspire to continue working on developing key technologies together and upgrade their production capabilities with integrated production solutions.

Cooperation in the Field of Security

Both sides expressed their will to increase their cooperation in the field of law enforcement training, security and required fields in accordance with the agreement of "Security Cooperation Protocol in Education and Training” signed on 02 December, 2015, and "Agreement of Security Cooperation” signed on 25 December, 2001. Furthermore, the two countries will jointly organize meetings for the purpose of exchanging knowledge, supporting training programs and projects.

In this regard, Qatar and Turkiye may conduct short and long term programs and projects for providing support in areas of security such as (training, technical support and assistance, etc.) through the points of contact and the international cooperation department in the Ministry of Interior in the State of Qatar, and its counterpart in the Republic of Turkiye, and through the bilateral meetings of the joint Qatari Turkish Security Committee, with the aim of sharing experience, enhancing institutional and policing capacities of the Police Organizations.

Development, Humanitarian and Relief Cooperation

The Turkish side, as the host of the Fourth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC4) in 2011, commended all efforts made by the State of Qatar in hosting the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), which was held in Doha between 5-9 March, 2023, and its financial contribution amounting to 60 million USD, of which $10 million is allocated to support the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action and $50 million to help build resilience in LDC countries. The Conference provided a valuable opportunity to discuss and build effective plans and partnerships that would help the least developed countries overcome the challenges they face, meet their needs and priorities, support its efforts in realizing the right to development, and achieving sustainable development goals over the next decade.

Qatar and Turkiye, as co-Chairs of the Group of Friends of the LDCs at the UN, renewed their continuous support to the sustainable development efforts of the LDCs. The State of Qatar commended the Republic of Turkiye for the United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries (UNTBLDC) since its establishment in 2018 in Turkiye. The State of Qatar expresses interest to explore opportunities to further strengthen its collaboration with the UNTBLDC in line with the Doha Programme of Action.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening humanitarian aid efforts in accordance with the Cooperation Agreement on Humanitarian Aid between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye which was signed on 14 November, 2024, in Ankara, to ensure the safe and uninterrupted delivery of supplies to those in need in the target countries of mutual interest.

Cooperation in the Field of Environment and Climate Change

The two sides recognized the critical importance of addressing environmental challenges and combating climate change, prioritizing these issues in their national policies.

Both sides expressed their will to enhance their cooperation to preserve the environment and to combat climate change especially on a bilateral basis as well as on international platforms, without affecting the rights and obligations from conventions any side is a party of.

Both countries emphasized the importance of sustainable practices and are dedicated to promoting joint initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and enhancing climate resilience.

Both sides agreed to collaborate closely on promoting environmental sustainability initiatives and practices to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, fostering innovation and resource efficiency, including the Zero Waste Initiative in areas of shared interest.

Regional and International Issues

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the high-level dialogue, cooperation and coordination on regional and international issues.

The two sides expressed mutual appreciation for each country's active mediation efforts in promoting peace and fostering reconciliation in some of the world's persistent and complex conflicts, as well as their effective leadership in other initiatives aimed at achieving these objectives.

They expressed dedication in deepening dialogue in this crucial area, committing to advance bilateral cooperation through sustained consultations and active mediation to address shared challenges.

The Committee expressed its gratitude to the HE President of the Arab Republic of Egypt for successfully hosting the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and for the high-level participation the summit received.

It also expressed appreciation for the efforts of the President of the United States for his direct supervision in halting the war in the Gaza Strip.

The State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye looked forward to the international community playing its role in creating the best possible conditions for the return of displaced persons to their lands and in preparing to launch the reconstruction process of Gaza, particularly in light of the Arab Republic of Egypt's intention to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Both sides emphasized the importance of full commitment to the ceasefire agreement, leading to a comprehensive end to the war, the release of all detainees and prisoners, and the continuous and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, in full compliance with the principles of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The two sides reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to supporting the independence of the State of Palestine along the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in a manner that ensures a just, comprehensive, and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution.

In this context, the Committee expressed its gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the French Republic in leading the international coalition in support of the Two-State Solution Conference, and welcomed the positive stances of the countries that have taken the initiative to recognize the State of Palestine.

Qatar and Turkiye condemned the illegal Israeli occupation's measures aimed at undermining the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA); reaffirmed the mandate granted to UNRWA by the United Nations, and the need to continue its role and responsibilities, which represent maximum political and humanitarian priority and constitute an element of stability in the region; called for providing unwavering support to the UNRWA to enable it to continue providing essential services to the Palestine refugees, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides renewed their strong condemnation of Israel's violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar through its treacherous attack that targeted a meeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation at the residence of one of its members, located in a residential neighborhood that includes schools and diplomatic missions.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of six people, including a Qatari national serving in the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya). Both sides considered this a blatant and unjustified breach of international norms and conventions, as well as an assault on a mediating, peace-making state whose diplomacy has been devoted to resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

Qatar and Turkiye affirmed the importance of coordinating their efforts to prevent the spread of violence in the region and to support the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability, security, development, and the rule of law. They stressed the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations in Syria and expressed their confidence in the Syrian people's ability to overcome the current challenges, reject all forms of sectarianism and violence, and eliminate elements of division.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive steps taken by the new administration in the sisterly Arab Republic of Syria, particularly the adoption of the constitutional declaration, smooth holding of the elections for the People's Assembly, the preservation of civilian safety, the stabilization of state institutions, the continuity of public services, and the provision of essential needs for the Syrian people.

They also welcomed the measures taken by the new Syrian government aimed at restructuring the Syrian state and strengthening consensus and unity among all Syrian communities.

The Committee drew attention to the need of complete and speedy implementation of 10 March agreement, and expressed its rejection of, fragmentation and division of Syria as well as the hostile Israeli interference and encroachment there.

Both sides called on the international community to maintain the humanitarian aid budget for Syria in light of the current wave of return into the country.

Both sides condemned Israel's violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reaffirmed their full solidarity with Lebanon, its government and people.

They emphasized the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, withdraw Israeli forces from the areas occupied during the recent war, and cease interference in Lebanon's internal affairs.

The two sides underscored the strategic importance of Iraq in achieving security, stability, and prosperity in the region and highlighted that the efforts of the Iraqi authorities to prevent the country from being drawn into regional conflicts should be supported.

They reiterated their full support for the Iraqi government's ongoing efforts toward sustainable development, reconstruction, and the strengthening of cooperation with neighboring countries, while underscoring the significance of the Development Road Project as a cornerstone for regional connectivity and growth.

The two sides further welcomed the positive steps towards fostering a constructive dialogue between Iraq and Syria, and noting that deepening this engagement will contribute to advancing regional security and stability. Both countries also highlighted their solidarity with and support for Iraq in its fight against terrorism, particularly, against the PKK and ISIS terrorist organizations which pose a serious threat to the stability and security not only in Iraq but also across the entire region.

Qatar and Turkiye further expressed their sincere hope that the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections will be held in a transparent, peaceful and democratic environment that reflects the will of Iraqi people.

The two sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya. They underscored their common will to join hands in support of a UN facilitated Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process. Both sides also noted the importance they attach to the continuation and reinforcing of the calm on the ground that is deemed essential for the continuation of the political process, as well as the stability and security of Libya. In this regard, two sides took note of UN Secretary-General's Special Representative Tetteh's commendation of the Government of Turkiye's support to this end.

They reiterated the importance of holding free, fair, nationwide and credible parliamentary and presidential elections in order to ensure permanent stability in Libya.

The Committee stressed the importance of preserving Yemen's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity and reiterated support for diplomatic efforts to help end the conflict in Yemen and reach a lasting political settlement. The Parties expressed concern for the negative repercussions of the developments in the Middle East on Yemen; urged all parties to continue constructive engagement with the UN-led diplomatic efforts and work towards a lasting truce and political process that would end the war through national reconciliation and dialogue on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions, including 2216 of the year (2015), GCC initiative and its implementation mechanism, and the outcomes of the Yemen Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference; and called on the international community to increase its support for peace efforts.

Both sides affirmed their support for the ongoing mediation efforts aimed at resolving the Sudan crisis peacefully and praised the continued diplomatic initiatives undertaken through the "Jeddah Platform." They urged all Sudanese parties to fully honor their commitments to reach a political solution in accordance with the Jeddah Declaration.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting stability in Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of respecting fundamental rights and ensuring inclusive governance as well as preventing terrorism from threatening Afghanistan and its region. They highlighted the need for a coordinated approach toward Afghanistan and the continuation of humanitarian assistance and sustainable development for its people.

Qatar and Turkiye reaffirmed their joint commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region. Both sides noted their successful efforts in mediating the recent ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and called on the parties to exercise prudence and restraint to preserve it. They further emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and agreed that follow-up discussions will be held next week in Turkiye to consolidate progress and address pending issues through peaceful means.

Qatar and Turkiye agreed on the importance of achieving peace, security, and stability in the Horn of Africa, and on the necessity of ensuring good-neighborly relations, friendship, and mutual respect for the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of each state in the region.

Qatar and Turkiye emphasized the importance they attach to establishing peace, security, and stability in the Sahel region of West Africa.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Qatar and Turkiye stressed the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and called for dialogue as the means to resolve the crisis.

They also emphasized adherence to the UN Charter and the established principles of international law, including the obligations under the Charter to settle international disputes by peaceful means.

The State of Qatar commended the tireless efforts of the Republic of Turkiye in contributing to an immediate peaceful resolution to the crisis, while Turkiye, in turn, expressed appreciation for Qatar's assistance in arranging the return of children from both countries who had been separated from their parents during the crisis.

Both sides stressed the need to reach a just, lasting, sustainable and mutually acceptable settlement of the Cyprus issue.

The Republic of Turkiye expressed its deep appreciation for the State of Qatar's efforts to promote peace in the Great Lakes region, affirming its full support for Qatar's initiatives, including the Doha Declaration of Principles signed on July 19, between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/M23 Movement. This agreement strengthens peace and fosters a culture of dialogue and understanding in the Great Lakes region.

Both sides reaffirmed their support for mediation efforts aimed at achieving stability in Latin America, particularly through Qatar's response to the request of the Government of the Republic of Colombia to facilitate negotiations with certain armed groups operating outside the law. They emphasized the importance of this role in combating organized crime, drug trafficking, and money laundering at both the regional and global levels.

Recognizing the nature of the security challenges facing the region and their potential risks to its safety and stability, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation in combating all forms and manifestations of terrorism and confronting all terrorist organizations including PKK/PYD/YPG, ISIS, FETO and their affiliates, in a manner that contributes to enhancing regional security and shared stability.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations as a vital tool for promoting greater understanding and respect among cultures and religions, and for combating xenophobia, intolerance, and all forms and manifestations of racism and discrimination, including Islamophobia. They welcomed the appointment of UNAOC High Representative Miguel Moratinos as the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy to combat Islamophobia. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to supporting efforts aimed at strengthening the Alliance's capacities.

The State of Qatar expressed its confidence that the Political Declaration of the Second World Summit for Social Development, to be hosted in Doha next November, will give new momentum to accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and serve as an ambitious document centered on social development.

Both sides valued the existing partnership between the Doha Forum and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and expressed their mutual desire to expand the scope of cooperation between the two platforms.

The two sides commended the spirit of brotherhood and understanding, and the sincere will that prevailed in the Committee meeting, which reflected the depth and strength of their strategic relation and agreed to continue to closely follow up on implementation of the recommendations made, and decisions taken, by the Supreme Strategic Committee.

Qatar and Turkiye agreed to hold the 12th session of the Supreme Strategic Committee in the Republic of Turkiye, in 2026, on a date to be determined through diplomatic channels.

HE President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his profound appreciation to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the sincere welcome and generous hospitality extended to His Excellency and the delegation of the Republic of Turkiye during their stay in Qatar.

The present joint communique was signed in Doha on 22 October 2025.