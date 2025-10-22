Modular And Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market To Reach $101.94 Bn By 2029, Growing At 5.6% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

In recent times, the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market has been showing steady growth. The market size is expected to increase from $78.34 billion in 2024 to $82.08 billion in 2025, signifying a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors such as robust economic development in emerging markets, a surge in government initiatives, escalating urbanization and a rise in modular construction have contributed to the growth observed in the historic period.

Expectations are set for the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market to experience significant growth in the upcoming years. The market is predicted to expand to a value of $101.94 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This projected growth can be ascribed to several factors such as the rise in population, enhancement of disposable income, escalating environmental issues, an uptick in mergers and acquisitions, ongoing infrastructure development and industrialization increase. Future trends in this market include investment in mineral wool insulation materials, the utilization of 3D printing technology for expedited and enhanced capabilities, the implementation of advanced construction technology, and the incorporation of advanced robotics within modular construction.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market?

The forecast period is predicted to see growth in the global modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market, driven by escalating urbanization. Urbanization describes the migration trend from rural to urban environments, resulting in urban expansion and transforming the way people live and economies operate. This phenomena plays a significant role in stimulating the worldwide modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market. As urbanization increases, there is a greater demand for infrastructure such as schools and offices, as well as a need for more cost-effective approaches amid soaring land and labor costs. In April 2022, data from the World Economic Forum, an independent international organization based in Switzerland, revealed that more than 4.3 billion individuals, or 55% of the global populace, resided in urban locales. This figure is predicted to rise to 80% by 2050. Consequently, the uptick in urbanization is set to accelerate the expansion of the modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market in the future.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market?

Major players in the Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction include:

. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp

. ATCO Ltd

. Algeco

. Fleetwood Limited

. Red Sea International Company

. KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG

. Kirby Building Systems

. Champion Home Builders, Inc

. Guerdon, LLC

. ALHO Systembau GmbH

What Are The Top Trends In The Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Industry?

In the timber construction sector of the wood industry, cross-laminated timber (CLT) has emerged as a promising technology. The use of CLT is growing in the construction of non-residential buildings like schools, stores, restaurants, and warehouses due to its cost-effectiveness. This is primarily because wood is becoming a cheaper alternative to steel and concrete. Meanwhile, in the construction sector, 3D printing is being utilized to manufacture construction components or whole buildings. It is extensively used for constructing intricate components for private, commercial, and industrial buildings, offering benefits such as reduced labor costs, quick construction, and greater precision. An example of this is the DFAB House, the first inhabited house to be digitally planned and built. Luyten 3D, a building and construction company based in Australia, introduced the Platypus X12 concrete printer, an artificial intelligence-driven mobile concrete 3D printer in October 2022. As one of the largest printers, it can adapt to the size of a 12 x 6 mobile crane in just 20 minutes, increasing its ability to print large structures. Furthermore, it can integrate acoustic and optical-based AI for data-driven concrete printing, and contains a unique anti-clogging head.

What Segments Are Covered In The Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Report?

The modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Standard Metal, Agricultural Metal, Modular Nonmetal, Panelized Precast Nonmetal

2) By Application: Institutional, Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural

3) By End-User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Metal: Steel Frame Structures, Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings, Metal Roof Systems

2) By Agricultural Metal: Metal Barns And Storage Facilities, Agricultural Equipment Sheds, Livestock Housing Structures

3) By Modular Nonmetal: Modular Wood Buildings, Modular Composite Structures, Modular Concrete Buildings

4) By Panelized Precast Nonmetal: Precast Concrete Panels, Insulated Precast Panels, Architectural Precast Panels

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was recognized as the leading region in the market for modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction. The region with the anticipated fastest growth in this global market is Africa. The regional coverage of this market report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

