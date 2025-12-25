Ravie Dubey Shares Glimpse Of 'Date Night' With 'Darling' Sargun Mehta

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actor-producer Ravi Dubey treated fans to a sweet-peek into his personal life as he shared a glimpse of a 'date night' with his wife, actress Sargun Mehta.

Ravie took to Instagram, where he shared two loved-up pictures featuring him and his wife as they celebrated one year of their production banner.

“Date Night with my darling. One Year of @dreamiyatadramaa Merry christmas. ok bye,” Ravie wrote.

It was in 2019, when Ravie had opened his own production house with his wife Sargun Mehta and co-produced several films. In March 2021, they bankrolled the television series Udaariyaan.

Talking about the actor, Ravie will next be seen as Lord Lakshmana in the upcoming film“Ramayana: Part 1.”

It was earlier this year on July 3, when the makers of the upcoming magnum opus starring Ranbir and Yash unveiled the first look. The run-time of the asset is heavily dominated by CGI, done extremely tastefully by Prime Focus and Academy Award-winning DNEG, the latter scoring the Oscar for Best VFX for 'Dune'.

The film features a galaxy of stars with Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram, and Yash essaying Raavan, and actress Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan will play Jatayu and Lara Dutt will be seen as Kaikeyi.

Two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are joining forces for the film.

'Ramayana' is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tent poles produced to date.

The film also features Hollywood's top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons.

'Ramayana' is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.