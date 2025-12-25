Army Chief Holds Talks With Pakistan's Chief Of Defense Forces In Islamabad

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, on Wednesday met with Pakistan's Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army in the capital, Islamabad.During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in military and defense affairs and to further develop cooperation across various fields through the exchange of expertise, joint training, and capacity building, in a manner that serves mutual interests and strengthens cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.The talks also addressed the importance of advancing the strategic partnership and expanding channels of military communication and consultation, contributing to regional security and stability amid current challenges facing the region.Major General Al-Hnaity affirmed the strength of the longstanding relations between the armed forces of Jordan and Pakistan, praising the existing level of cooperation and reiterating the commitment of the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces to further strengthen ties in line with shared visions and aspirations.For his part, Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasized Pakistan's keenness to broaden military cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces, particularly in the areas of defense capability development and enhanced joint coordination.As part of the visit, Major General Al-Hnaity, accompanied by several senior Jordanian military officers, toured the Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) company in Islamabad. The company specializes in research and development and the manufacturing of military and defense equipment, employing advanced technologies in its products.He also visited Pakistan's National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), where he received a briefing on the center's projects aimed at fostering design, research, development, and innovation by providing an integrated environment in the fields of aviation, aerospace, information technology, and cybersecurity.