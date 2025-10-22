403
Ethiopia Deepens Nuclear Energy Partnership with Russia
(MENAFN) Ethiopia is embarking on a transformative journey in its energy sector through an expanding alliance with Russia in nuclear power development, according to Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos.
During a diplomatic visit to Moscow, Timotheos highlighted that this collaboration, particularly the agreement with Rosatom, marks a significant milestone for both nations and could also have far-reaching implications across sub-Saharan Africa.
Following discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Timotheos underlined the importance of the newly signed accord.
The deal, which outlines the future construction of Ethiopia’s inaugural nuclear power facility, was described as a “major step” for Ethiopia, Russia, and the wider region.
The diplomatic talks came in the wake of the formal agreement between Rosatom and the Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation.
This roadmap for the nuclear project was signed in September during an official meeting at the Kremlin between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Timotheos expressed optimism that this energy collaboration would reinforce Ethiopia’s “leading role” in the regional energy sphere.
He noted that the country already supplies electricity to its neighbors—Kenya, Djibouti, and Sudan—and intends to enhance that regional integration through the added capacity nuclear energy will provide.
He further emphasized that the nuclear energy to be generated will support Ethiopia's broader modernization efforts.
“The energy that will be received through the nuclear power plant and other projects will contribute to the modernization of Ethiopia,” Timotheos stated, pointing out that the energy boost will also support national ambitions in fields like artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies.
