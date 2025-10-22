403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Top Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday at Bayan Palace, President of the Supreme Judicial Court and the Court of Cassation Dr. Adel Boursely, President of the Federal Supreme Court of the UAE Mohammad Al-Badi, Bahraini Advisor Abdulrahman Al-Ma'alla, President of the Supreme Court of Oman Khalifa Al-Busaidi, President of the Supreme Judiciary Council of Qatar Dr. Hassan Al-Mohannadi, and Assistant Secretary General for Legislative and Legal Affairs at the GCC General Secretariat Sultan Al-Suwaidi.
The meeting was held on the occasion of the 11th periodic meeting of the Heads of Supreme and Cassation Courts of the GCC member states.
Head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and other senior officials attended the meeting. (end)
