403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egyptian Red Crescent Dispatches Aid Trucks Toward Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Red Crescent announced Wednesday the dispatch of hundreds of trucks toward Gaza Strip carrying around 8,300 tons of urgent humanitarian assistance as part of the "Zad Al-Ezzah: From Egypt to Gaza" convoy.
In a statement, the Red Crescent said the move comes within its ongoing efforts as the national mechanism for coordinating aid to Gaza, providing essential food and relief support to residents of the besieged enclave.
The statement added that on its 56th day, the convoy delivered more than 4,000 tons of food baskets and flour, over 2,300 tons of vital medical and relief supplies, and around 1,800 tons of petroleum materials.
"Zad Al-Ezzah" convoy, which began on July 27, has since transported thousands of tons of diverse aid including food supplies, flour, infant formula, medicines, medical tools, personal care items, and large quantities of fuel. (end)
asm
In a statement, the Red Crescent said the move comes within its ongoing efforts as the national mechanism for coordinating aid to Gaza, providing essential food and relief support to residents of the besieged enclave.
The statement added that on its 56th day, the convoy delivered more than 4,000 tons of food baskets and flour, over 2,300 tons of vital medical and relief supplies, and around 1,800 tons of petroleum materials.
"Zad Al-Ezzah" convoy, which began on July 27, has since transported thousands of tons of diverse aid including food supplies, flour, infant formula, medicines, medical tools, personal care items, and large quantities of fuel. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment