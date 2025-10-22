Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Google gives chance to test unreleased Pixel smartphones

Google gives chance to test unreleased Pixel smartphones


2025-10-22 05:40:01
(MENAFN) Google is allowing a select group of its most dedicated fans to try unreleased Pixel smartphones under strict confidentiality, according to reports.

The program, run through Google’s Pixel Superfans community, seeks 15 non-employees to evaluate upcoming devices, including the Pixel 11. Participants must sign stringent non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and keep prototype phones in specially designed cases to hide their appearance.

While pre-release testing is standard in the tech industry, it is unusual for a major company like Google to involve the public, even a carefully vetted group, in this process. Interested superfans must demonstrate extensive knowledge of the Pixel lineup and offer constructive suggestions.

The initiative is described as a way to “help shape a Pixel phone currently in development.” The Superfans program, previously known for perks like giveaways and exclusive events, has never before provided early access to devices, making this the most significant benefit to date.

Google aims to collect feedback to finalize features for the Pixel 11, expected to launch in August 2026, while the more affordable Pixel 10a is planned for release in spring 2026. To prevent leaks, the company has implemented measures such as unique hardware identifiers and robust legal agreements to ensure compliance.

Fans can apply to join the Superfans community, though approval may take several weeks.

MENAFN22102025000045017281ID1110231056

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search