Russians Attack Kharkiv With Drones, Fire Breaks Out, Casualties Reported
“A strike has been recorded in the Kholodonohirskyi district. Preliminary information indicates a Shahed drone. There is a fire at the site of the strike. Information is being verified,” the post says.
According to the mayor, there have already been three explosions, and the attack is ongoing.
According to the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, preliminary data indicate that there are casualties as a result of the enemy strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district.
The information is being verified, and emergency services have been dispatched to the sites of the strikes, Syniehubov added.
As reported, on the night of October 22, Russia launched air strikes on the Nemyshlianskyi and Industrialnyi districts of Kharkiv. Eleven people were injured. More than 10 houses, a manufacturing enterprise, gas networks, and outdoor lighting networks were damaged.
Photo: unsplash
