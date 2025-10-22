403
Kosovo, Serbia exchange intense claims over UN mission mandate
(MENAFN) Kosovo and Serbia exchanged sharp accusations on Tuesday during a UN Security Council session reviewing the latest report on the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). Pristina called for the mission’s closure, labeling it an expensive relic, while Belgrade urged the council to maintain its mandate, according to reports.
Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz rejected Serbia’s terminology for the country, saying, "'Kosovo and Metohija' is a clear expression of the hegemonic ambitions of Serbia over Kosovo." Serbia, which does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, continues to use its former name.
Gervalla-Schwarz described Serbia as a regional threat, claiming, "In the present, Serbia is a real threat to the region … We see the systematic spread of propaganda preparing a military aggression against our country." She highlighted Serbia’s military capabilities, noting that it possesses "a military machine equipped by far beyond what is necessary for defense equipped even by Russia and China," referencing recent exercises, including one conducted in China.
She argued that Belgrade’s actions reflect broader geopolitical ambitions, stating, "It's not about four small municipalities, it's about Russia, its allies and geopolitics," referring to the four districts in Kosovo with ethnic Serb majorities that have fueled tensions. “For a reason, many call it little Russia, because Russia is deeply embedded in Serbia,” she added.
Gervalla-Schwarz dismissed the UNMIK report as "biased and incomplete," asserting, "It will surely not be the biased UNMIK report that defines the future of our region." She urged that the mission be halted, claiming, "UNMIK has to be closed. It is a huge waste of UN money. It serves no purpose anymore."
