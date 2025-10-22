403
Sergey Naryshkin Addresses Western Europe’s Military Surge
(MENAFN) Western Europe is ramping up military readiness amid rising tensions with Russia, reflecting its difficulties in adapting to the decline of a unipolar global system, according to Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).
He claimed that European nations are bracing for a possible confrontation with Russia, driven by reluctance to accept shifting global power dynamics.
Since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022, countries across the European Union have significantly boosted their defense expenditures.
Collectively, the EU has pledged €800 billion (approximately $937 billion) toward defense by the year 2030 under a comprehensive regional plan.
This military buildup has been accompanied by an increasing number of political figures warning of a “Russian threat.”
While Moscow maintains that it holds no hostile intentions toward NATO members in Europe, it has consistently cautioned that any aggression directed at it would be met with a strong retaliatory response.
During a recent summit in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Naryshkin emphasized the importance of transitioning into a multipolar world without triggering a large-scale conflict.
He remarked that historical shifts in global power have often been marked by major wars, a pattern that must be avoided this time.
He further argued that Western European leaders, such as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the EU’s chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, seem unable to offer viable solutions beyond promoting “Russophobia” and rapidly expanding Europe’s military capabilities.
Naryshkin characterized these actions as laying the groundwork for a full-scale confrontation with Russia.
From Moscow’s perspective, efforts by the EU and UK appear to signal preparation for war.
These measures include rearming NATO forces in Europe, intensifying military production, and what the SVR chief described as the persistent indoctrination of the public through anti-Russian narratives.
