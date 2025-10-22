National Basketball Association (NBA) Rosters Feature Record 135 International Players From Record-Tying 43 Countries Across Six Continents
|
Country
|
Name
|
Team
|
Ties
|
Australia
|
Dyson Daniels
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Australia
|
Josh Green
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
Australia
|
Josh Giddey
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Australia
|
Lachlan Olbrich*
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Australia
|
Luke Travers*
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Australia
|
Tyrese Proctor
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Australia
|
Danté Exum
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
Australia
|
Kyrie Irving
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
Australia
|
Alex Toohey*
|
Golden State Warriors
|
Australia
|
Johnny Furphy
|
Indiana Pacers
|
Ties to Papua New Guinea
|
Australia
|
Jock Landale
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
Australia
|
Joe Ingles
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Australia
|
Rocco Zikarsky*
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Austria
|
Jakob Poeltl
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Bahamas
|
Buddy Hield
|
Golden State Warriors
|
Bahamas
|
Deandre Ayton
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Ties to Nigeria
|
Bahamas
|
VJ Edgecombe
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Belgium
|
Ajay Mitchell
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Belgium
|
Toumani Camara
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Ties to Mali
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
Karlo Matković
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
Ties to Croatia
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
Jusuf Nurkić
|
Utah Jazz
|
Brazil
|
Gui Santos
|
Golden State Warriors
|
Cameroon
|
Pascal Siakam
|
Indiana Pacers
|
Cameroon
|
Christian Koloko*
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Cameroon
|
Yves Missi
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
Cameroon
|
Joel Embiid
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Canada
|
Caleb Houstan*
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Canada
|
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Canada
|
Emanuel Miller*
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Canada
|
Dwight Powell
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
Canada
|
Ryan Nembhard*
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
Canada
|
Jamal Murray
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Canada
|
Jackson Rowe*
|
Golden State Warriors
|
Canada
|
Andrew Nembhard
|
Indiana Pacers
|
Canada
|
Bennedict Mathurin
|
Indiana Pacers
|
Ties to Haiti
|
Canada
|
Brandon Clarke
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
Canada
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper*
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
Ties to Haiti
|
Canada
|
Zach Edey
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
Canada
|
Andrew Wiggins
|
Miami Heat
|
Canada
|
Leonard Miller
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Canada
|
Luguentz Dort
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Canada
|
Dillon Brooks
|
Phoenix Suns
|
Canada
|
Shaedon Sharpe
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Canada
|
Kelly Olynyk
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
Canada
|
RJ Barrett
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Canada
|
AJ Lawson*
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Canada
|
Will Riley
|
Washington Wizards
|
Canada
|
Jahmyl Telfort*
|
LA Clippers
|
Ties to Haiti
|
Canada
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
China
|
Yang Hansen
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Croatia
|
Ivica Zubac
|
LA Clippers
|
Croatia
|
Dario Šarić
|
Sacramento Kings
|
Czech Republic
|
Vít Krejčí
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Jonathan Kuminga
|
Golden State Warriors
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Bismack Biyombo
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Oscar Tshiebwe*
|
Utah Jazz
|
Dominican Republic
|
Al Horford
|
Golden State Warriors
|
Dominican Republic
|
David Jones Garcia*
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
Finland
|
Lauri Markkanen
|
Utah Jazz
|
France
|
Zaccharie Risacher
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
France
|
Nolan Traoré
|
Brooklyn Nets
|
France
|
Tidjane Salaün
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
France
|
Moussa Diabaté
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
Ties to Guinea and Mali
|
France
|
Noa Essengue
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Ties to Cameroon
|
France
|
Nicolas Batum
|
LA Clippers
|
Ties to Cameroon
|
France
|
Joan Beringer
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Ties to Benin
|
France
|
Rudy Gobert
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
France
|
Guerschon Yabusele
|
New York Knicks
|
Ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
France
|
Mohamed Diawara
|
New York Knicks
|
Ties to Mali
|
France
|
Pacôme Dadiet
|
New York Knicks
|
Ties to Ivory Coast
|
France
|
Ousmane Dieng
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Ties to Senegal
|
France
|
Rayan Rupert
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Ties to Morocco
|
France
|
Sidy Cissoko*
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Ties to Senegal
|
France
|
Maxime Raynaud
|
Sacramento Kings
|
France
|
Victor Wembanyama
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
Ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
France
|
Alex Sarr
|
Washington Wizards
|
Ties to Senegal
|
France
|
Bilal Coulibaly
|
Washington Wizards
|
Ties to Mali
|
France
|
Noah Penda
|
Orlando Magic
|
Ties to Cameroon and Martinique
|
Georgia
|
Goga Bitadze
|
Orlando Magic
|
Georgia
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Germany
|
Maxi Kleber
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Germany
|
Ariel Hukporti
|
New York Knicks
|
Ties to Togo
|
Germany
|
Isaiah Hartenstein
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Germany
|
Tristan da Silva
|
Orlando Magic
|
Ties to Brazil
|
Germany
|
Dennis Schröder
|
Sacramento Kings
|
Ties to The Gambia
|
Germany
|
Franz Wagner
|
Orlando Magic
|
Germany
|
Moritz Wagner
|
Orlando Magic
|
Greece
|
Alex Antetokounmpo*
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Ties to Nigeria
|
Greece
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Ties to Nigeria
|
Greece
|
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Ties to Nigeria
|
Guinea
|
Moussa Cissé*
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
Israel
|
Ben Saraf
|
Brooklyn Nets
|
Israel
|
Deni Avdija
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Italy
|
Simone Fontecchio
|
Miami Heat
|
Jamaica
|
Nick Richards
|
Phoenix Suns
|
Japan
|
Rui Hachimura
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Ties to Benin
|
Latvia
|
Kristaps Porziņģis
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Lithuania
|
Jonas Valančiūnas
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Lithuania
|
Kasparas Jakučionis
|
Miami Heat
|
Lithuania
|
Domantas Sabonis
|
Sacramento Kings
|
Mali
|
N'Faly Dante
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Montenegro
|
Nikola Vučević
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Netherlands
|
Quinten Post
|
Golden State Warriors
|
New Zealand
|
Steven Adams
|
Houston Rockets
|
Nigeria
|
Adem Bona
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Ties to Turkey
|
Nigeria
|
Josh Okogie
|
Houston Rockets
|
Portugal
|
Neemias Queta
|
Boston Celtics
|
Ties to Guinea-Bissau
|
Russia
|
Egor Dёmin
|
Brooklyn Nets
|
Russia
|
Vladislav Goldin*
|
Miami Heat
|
Senegal
|
Eli Ndiaye*
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Senegal
|
Mouhamed Gueye
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Serbia
|
Nikola Jokić
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Serbia
|
Bogdan Bogdanović
|
LA Clippers
|
Serbia
|
Nikola Jović
|
Miami Heat
|
Serbia
|
Nikola Topić
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Serbia
|
Tristan Vukčević*
|
Washington Wizards
|
Ties to Sweden
|
Serbia
|
Nikola Đurišić
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Slovenia
|
Luka Dončić
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
South Sudan
|
Khaman Maluach
|
Phoenix Suns
|
Ties to Uganda
|
South Sudan
|
Duop Reath
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Ties to Australia
|
Spain
|
Hugo González
|
Boston Celtics
|
Spain
|
Santi Aldama
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
St. Lucia
|
Chris Boucher
|
Boston Celtics
|
Ties to Canada
|
Sweden
|
Bobi Klintman
|
Detroit Pistons
|
Sweden
|
Pelle Larsson
|
Miami Heat
|
Switzerland
|
Clint Capela
|
Houston Rockets
|
Ties to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Switzerland
|
Yanic Konan Niederhauser
|
LA Clippers
|
Ties to Ivory Coast
|
Switzerland
|
Kyshawn George
|
Washington Wizards
|
Ties to Canada and France
|
Turkey
|
Alperen Sengun
|
Houston Rockets
|
Ukraine
|
Svi Mykhailiuk
|
Utah Jazz
|
Ukraine
|
Max Shulga*
|
Boston Celtics
|
United Kingdom
|
Amari Williams*
|
Boston Celtics
|
United Kingdom
|
OG Anunoby
|
New York Knicks
|
Ties to Nigeria
|
United Kingdom
|
Tosan Evbuomwan*
|
New York Knicks
|
Ties to Nigeria
|
United Kingdom
|
Jeremy Sochan
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
Ties to Poland
* - Two-Way Player
