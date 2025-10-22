403
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan’s First Female Premier
(MENAFN) Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), made history on Tuesday by being officially elected as the country’s prime minister, securing victories in both houses of parliament and becoming Japan’s first female head of government.
In the House of Representatives vote, Takaichi received 237 votes, surpassing opposition Constitutional Democratic Party leader Yoshihiko Noda, who garnered 149 votes, along with other contenders.
Meanwhile, the House of Councillors held its own election, but no candidate achieved a majority in the initial round. Takaichi led with 123 votes, while Noda trailed at 44 votes.
This result triggered an unprecedented runoff in the upper chamber—the first in 13 years—between Takaichi and Noda, with Takaichi ultimately prevailing.
With victories in both parliamentary houses, Takaichi was formally declared Japan’s 104th prime minister, marking a historic milestone as the nation’s first female leader.
She is set to finalize her cabinet appointments, participate in the attestation ceremony, and officially launch her new administration later today.
