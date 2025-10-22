403
Chinese Shares End Tuesday on High Note
(MENAFN) Chinese equities ended Tuesday's trading session sharply higher, buoyed by strong performances in the tech and industrial sectors, with major indices posting significant gains.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.36%, closing at 3,916.33 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index climbed 2.06% to settle at 13,077.32 points.
Market activity intensified, with the combined turnover on both bourses hitting 1.87 trillion yuan (approximately 263.64 billion U.S. dollars), an uptick from 1.74 trillion yuan recorded in the previous session.
Leading the surge were stocks in glass, petroleum, and machinery, sectors that drove much of the day’s positive momentum. Meanwhile, coal and e-commerce shares lagged behind, registering losses amid broader market enthusiasm.
The ChiNext Index—which tracks China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises—jumped 3.02%, closing at 3,083.72 points.
